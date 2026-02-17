Beyond usual fry: 9 irresistible papad recipes you must try before Holi 2026 parties begin

Papad recipes you must try: Holi is just around the corner and soon Indian kitchens will begin buzzing with gujiyas, thandai, and savoury treats. Amidst all the hustle and bustle, Papad remains the most underrated star. With a little creativity, this humble staple can transform into exciting appetisers and chaat-style delights perfect for festive gatherings.

When is Holi 2026?

This year, Holi will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Here are the auspicious timings as per Drik Panchang:

Holika Dahan on Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Purnima Tithi Begins - 05:55 PM on Mar 02, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:07 PM on Mar 03, 2026

9 Papad recipes you must try this Holi 2026

Here are nine unique papad recipes that are quick to make, vibrant in flavour, and guaranteed to impress guests during Holi celebrations.

1. Masala Papad

Top roasted papad with finely chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander, green chillies, and a squeeze of lemon. Sprinkle chaat masala for a tangy crunch that pairs perfectly with festive drinks.

2. Papad Chaat

Break roasted papad into bite-sized pieces and layer with boiled potatoes, tamarind chutney, green chutney, curd, and sev. It’s a quick, no-fuss Holi chaat.

3. Cheese Burst Papad

Sprinkle grated cheese, chilli flakes, and oregano over a hot roasted papad. Let it melt slightly for a fusion-style snack that’s a hit with both kids and adults.

4. Paneer Tikka Papad

Top papad with small cubes of spiced paneer, mint chutney, and onions. This protein-rich version adds a festive, smoky flavour.

5. Papad Cones

Roast papad until soft, shape into cones while warm, and fill with sprout salad, aloo chaat, or corn mixture. These make for eye-catching party starters.

6. Stuffed Papad Rolls

Spread a thin layer of spiced mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables over papad, roll tightly, and toast lightly on a pan for a crispy outside and soft filling.

7. Papad Nachos (Desi Style)

Use roasted papad pieces like nachos and serve with hung curd dip, mint chutney, and salsa-style toppings. A fun Indian twist on a global favourite.

8. Papad Tacos

Fold roasted papad and stuff with cabbage slaw, peanuts, chutneys, and spices. These mini tacos are crunchy, colourful, and perfect for Holi hosting.

9. Fried Papad With Masala

Lightly fry papad and toss with a dry mix of chaat masala, black salt, red chilli powder, and crushed curry leaves for an addictive festive snack.

Why Papad Is The Perfect Holi Snack

Papad recipes are ideal for Holi because they are:

1. Quick to prepare when guests arrive unexpectedly

2. Light yet flavourful between heavy festive sweets

3. Highly customisable with toppings and spices

4. Suitable for both roasted (lighter) and fried (indulgent) versions

5. Easy to convert into creative chaat-style starters

They add crunch, spice, and variety to your spread without requiring elaborate preparation—making them a smart, festive-friendly addition to your Holi menu.

