Bhai Dooj 2025: 70+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta, and Bhratri Dwitiya, is a beautiful festival that celebrates the pure and eternal bond between brothers and sisters. It marks the end of the five-day Diwali celebration, symbolising love, protection, and the promise to stand by each other through thick and thin.

In 2025, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23, with the Aparahna Muhurat from 1:10 PM to 3:25 PM. Sisters perform tilak on their brothers’ foreheads, offer sweets, and pray for their long life, while brothers give gifts in return as a token of love and care.

Bhai Dooj 2025: Significance of the Festival

Bhai Dooj is more than just a festive ritual—it is a celebration of siblings’ unconditional love. The festival’s origin is rooted in mythology. According to legend, after defeating the demon Narakasura, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra, who welcomed him with sweets and applied a ceremonial tilak on his forehead. Since then, this day has been celebrated as Bhai Dooj.

Across India, this festival is celebrated under different names — Bhai Tika in Nepal, Bhaubeej in Maharashtra, Bhai Phonta in West Bengal, and Bhratri Dwitiya in South India — yet the sentiment of sibling affection remains the same everywhere.

Bhai Dooj 2025: Shubh Muhurat & Date

Festival Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Aparahna Time (Tilak Ceremony): 1:10 PM – 3:25 PM

Duration: 2 hours 15 minutes

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 8:16 PM on October 22, 2025

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 10:46 PM on October 23, 2025

Heartfelt Bhai Dooj 2025 Wishes and Messages

May the love between you and your brother always stay strong and pure. Happy Bhai Dooj!

On this special day, I pray for your success, happiness, and long life. Happy Bhai Dooj 2025!

May this Bhai Dooj bring prosperity and good fortune to your life.

The bond we share is unbreakable and filled with love. Wishing you a blessed Bhai Dooj!

May the tilak on your forehead bring good luck and success to you always.

Emotional Messages for Brothers

You are my first best friend and forever protector. Thank you for always being there. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Distance doesn’t matter when hearts are connected with love. Happy Bhai Dooj to my dearest brother!

You’ve always guided me with love and care. I’m blessed to have you as my brother.

Your support gives me strength every single day. Wishing you endless happiness on Bhai Dooj.

My world is brighter because of your love and care. Happy Bhai Dooj, brother!

Sweet Messages for Sisters

You are the most precious person in my life, my sister and my strength. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Thank you for filling my life with laughter, love, and care. Wishing you a joyful Bhai Dooj!

You are not just my sister, but also my best friend. Stay happy and blessed always!

No matter how far you are, you’ll always be in my heart. Happy Bhai Dooj, dear sister!

On this Bhai Dooj, I promise to protect you and always stand by you.

Short & Cute Wishes

Love you, bro! Happy Bhai Dooj!

Cheers to our sweet and silly bond!

Lucky to have a sister like you.

You’re my forever protector.

Celebrating our bond with joy — Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj Quotes 2025

“A sister is both your mirror and your opposite.”

“Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.”

“There’s no love like the love for a brother. There’s no love like the love from a sister.”

“A brother shares childhood memories and grown-up dreams.”

“Having a sister is like having a built-in best friend.”

Bhai Dooj 2025 in Different States

Maharashtra: Celebrated as Bhaubeej, sisters perform aarti and offer sweets to their brothers.

West Bengal: Known as Bhai Phonta, sisters apply sandalwood tilak and perform prayers for long life.

Nepal: Called Bhai Tika, it features colorful tilaks and symbolic gifts.

Uttar Pradesh & Bihar: Sisters invite brothers for a grand feast and perform the traditional tilak ritual.

Additional Bhai Dooj 2025 Wishes

On this auspicious Bhai Dooj, may the bond between you and your sibling grow even stronger and more beautiful each year.

Wishing you joy, prosperity, and endless smiles this Bhai Dooj. May your life shine as bright as the diyas around you.

Happy Bhai Dooj! May your sibling bond always remain unbreakable and filled with laughter and love.

May this Bhai Dooj strengthen your relationship with care, trust, and happiness forever.

Sending heartfelt wishes to my dearest sibling — may you always stay happy and achieve everything you desire!

You are not just my brother/sister but my constant support and strength. Wishing you a blessed Bhai Dooj!

Let’s celebrate this Bhai Dooj with love, laughter, and memories that last a lifetime.

The joy of having a brother/sister like you is beyond words. Happy Bhai Dooj 2025!

On this special day, I thank God for giving me a sibling as wonderful as you.

May the divine bond of love between brothers and sisters bring peace, prosperity, and positivity in your life.

Emotional & Heart-Touching Wishes

You’ve always been my protector and my biggest supporter — Happy Bhai Dooj, my forever hero!

My childhood would have been incomplete without your mischief and care. Love you always, Happy Bhai Dooj!

You make my life brighter just by being in it. Wishing you all the happiness this Bhai Dooj!

No matter how old we grow, you’ll always be my little sibling whom I’ll protect forever.

May our bond always stay as strong as it was in our childhood — full of love, laughter, and fun.

Modern & Fun Bhai Dooj Wishes

Happy Bhai Dooj to my forever partner in crime — you make every day better!

Cheers to all our silly fights, sweet memories, and unconditional love. Love you, bro/sis!

You’re not just my sibling; you’re my favorite human to annoy and adore at the same time!

Sending virtual hugs and love if we’re miles apart this Bhai Dooj — you’re always close to my heart!

Bhai Dooj 2025: Image & Celebration Ideas

Bhai Dooj 2025 is not just a festival but an emotion that strengthens the beautiful bond between siblings. Whether celebrated as Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika, or Bhai Phonta, the essence of this day lies in love, care, and lifelong support. Celebrate this Bhai Dooj by sharing warm wishes, thoughtful gifts, and capturing beautiful moments together.