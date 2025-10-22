Bhai Dooj 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Time, Rituals, And Other Names It Is Known By

Bhai Dooj is one of the most cherished festivals in India, celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. Known by various names across different regions — Bhaiya Dooj, Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta, and Bhratri Dwitiya — the festival falls two days after Diwali, during the Kartika month’s Shukla Paksha Dwitiya. It’s a day when sisters pray for the long life and well-being of their brothers, while brothers promise love, protection, and support.

Bhai Dooj 2025 Date & Puja Time

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: October 22, 2025, at 20:16

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: October 23, 2025, at 22:46

Aparahna Shubh Muhurat: 13:10 to 15:25 (2 hours 15 minutes)

Why Bhai Dooj Is Celebrated After Diwali

Bhai Dooj is celebrated after Diwali to extend the festive season and focus on family bonds. While Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, Bhai Dooj emphasises the special relationship between siblings.

According to mythology

Yama and Yamuna Legend: Yamuna invited her brother Yama (the god of death) for a meal and applied a tilak on his forehead. Pleased by her love, Yama granted that brothers who receive tilak from sisters on this day would enjoy long life and protection.

Lord Krishna and Subhadra Story: In some regions, the festival is linked to Lord Krishna visiting his sister Subhadra after defeating the evil Narakasura, reinforcing the message of love and protection.

Rituals of Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj rituals vary across India but generally include:

Tilak Ceremony: Sisters apply a ceremonial tilak (vermilion mark) on the forehead of their brothers.

Aarti: Sisters perform aarti and pray for their brother’s health and prosperity.

Exchanging Gifts: Brothers present gifts to their sisters as a token of love and gratitude.

Feasting: Special meals, sweets, and festive treats are shared.

Regional Variations:

Bhai Phonta (West Bengal): Sisters perform the ritual with 5-colored tilak.

Bhaubeej (Maharashtra & Madhya Pradesh): Sisters invite brothers for a meal and decorate the thali.

Bhai Tika (Nepal): Sisters perform elaborate rituals with sacred threads, rice, and tika.

Significance of Bhai Dooj

Strengthens the sibling bond and family ties.

Emphasises protection, love, and care between brothers and sisters.

Marks the culmination of Diwali festivities with an intimate family celebration.

Symbolises faith, gratitude, and devotion, connecting mythology with modern family traditions.

Tips to Celebrate Bhai Dooj 2025

Perform the tilak and aarti during the shubh muhurat (13:10–15:25) for maximum auspiciousness.

Prepare a special thali with sweets, rice, vermilion, and flowers.

Exchange gifts that reflect love and thoughtfulness.

Capture the moments with photos and videos to preserve the festival memories.

Share the story and significance with younger siblings to pass on the tradition.

Bhai Dooj 2025 is more than a ritual — it’s a celebration of love, care, and sibling bonding. Whether called Bhaiya Dooj, Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta, or Bhratri Dwitiya, the festival unites families in joy and devotion. Celebrate this auspicious day by performing rituals, sharing gifts, and cherishing the sacred bond between brothers and sisters.

