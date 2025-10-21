Bhai Dooj 2025: Date, History, Significance, Rituals, Muhurat, And Everything You Need To Know

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhaiya Dooj or Yama Dwitiya, is a festival that celebrates the eternal bond between brothers and sisters. It is observed two days after Diwali and marks the conclusion of the five-day Diwali festivities. The day symbolises love, protection, and mutual respect between siblings.

In 2025, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23.

Bhai Dooj 2025: Date and Muhurat

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Festival Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time: 13:10 PM to 15:25 PM

Duration: 2 hours 15 minutes

Yama Dwitiya: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 20:16 on October 22, 2025

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 22:46 on October 23, 2025

The Aparahna Muhurat (afternoon period) between 1:10 PM and 3:25 PM is considered the most auspicious time for performing the Bhai Dooj Tilak ceremony.

History of Bhai Dooj

The origin of Bhai Dooj dates back to ancient Hindu mythology. According to the legend of Yama and Yamuna, on the day of Kartik Shukla Dwitiya, Goddess Yamuna invited her brother Lord Yamaraj, the God of Death, to her home. She welcomed him with great love, applied a tilak on his forehead, offered sweets, and prayed for his long life and prosperity.

In return, Yamaraj was deeply moved and granted a boon that any brother who visits his sister on this day and receives a tilak from her would be blessed with a long, healthy, and prosperous life. From that day, this tradition became known as Yama Dwitiya, celebrated as Bhai Dooj across India.

This day is also mentioned in several Puranas, highlighting its significance as a symbol of love, forgiveness, and protection.

Importance and Spiritual Meaning

Bhai Dooj is more than just a festival — it represents the pure and selfless relationship between brothers and sisters. Sisters pray for their brothers’ longevity, success, and happiness, while brothers vow to protect and support their sisters throughout life.

It is believed that performing Bhai Dooj rituals brings blessings of good fortune, removes negativity, and strengthens family bonds. Those who honour their married sisters with new clothes and money on this day are said to be protected from misfortune and experience an increase in wealth, respect, and longevity.

Spiritually, Bhai Dooj teaches the importance of gratitude, love, and unity within families.

Rituals and Celebrations

On Kartik Shukla Dwitiya, devotees start the day with Chandra-Darshan early morning. Taking a holy dip in the Yamuna River is considered sacred. If not possible, one should massage oil on the body and bathe at home to purify oneself.

After the morning rituals, brothers visit their sisters’ homes. Sisters perform the Tilak ceremony, offer sweets, and pray for their brother’s well-being. In return, brothers give gifts, clothes, or money and enjoy the special meal prepared by their sisters.

If someone does not have a sister, they can honour a cousin or a friend’s sister, following the same rituals with devotion and affection.

In the evening, before lighting lamps inside the house, devotees perform Deepdan by lighting a four-wick diya (Deepak) outside their homes in honour of Lord Yamaraj, symbolizing light over darkness and protection from evil.

Bhai Dooj 2025 will be celebrated on October 23, with auspicious rituals that highlight love, protection, and gratitude between siblings. By performing Tilak, Deepdan, and following the sacred customs, families can invite peace, prosperity, and harmony into their homes.

Celebrate this Bhai Dooj with affection, devotion, and the spirit of togetherness — because the love of a sister and blessings of a brother are truly eternal.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)