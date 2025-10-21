Bhai Dooj 2025: Is It Celebrated On October 23 Or 24? Know The Correct Date, Significance, And Shubh Muhurat

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhaiya Dooj or Yama Dwitiya, is a festival that celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. It is observed two days after Diwali and marks the love, protection, and respect shared among siblings. Every year, the festival date is determined according to the Hindu lunar calendar, which sometimes leads to confusion about the exact day.

In 2025, there has been curiosity about whether Bhai Dooj will fall on October 23 or 24. According to the Drik Panchang, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Bhai Dooj 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Festival Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Aparahna Muhurat (Best time for Tilak ceremony): 13:10 PM to 15:25 PM

Duration: 2 hours 15 minutes

Yama Dwitiya: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 20:16 on October 22, 2025

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 22:46 on October 23, 2025

The Aparahna Muhurat is considered the most auspicious time for sisters to perform the Tilak ceremony and for brothers to bless their sisters in return.

Why Bhai Dooj Is Celebrated

Bhai Dooj is observed on Kartik Shukla Dwitiya, the second day of the bright fortnight of Kartik month. On this day, sisters pray for the long life and prosperity of their brothers by applying a tilak and performing rituals. Brothers, in return, bless their sisters and offer gifts or money.

The festival also holds mythological significance: According to ancient legends, Goddess Yamuna invited her brother Yamaraj, the God of Death, to her home. She offered him a feast, and Yamaraj granted a boon that brothers who receive tilak from their sisters on this day would enjoy long life, wealth, and protection from misfortune.

Significance of Bhai Dooj

The festival emphasises the sacred bond between siblings. Sisters pray for their brothers’ long life, health, and prosperity, while brothers vow to protect their sisters and support them throughout life. Bhai Dooj also symbolises family unity, love, and respect, reminding us of the importance of moral and emotional support within families.

Spiritually, it reflects the power of devotion and gratitude, showing that relationships strengthened by respect and affection bring happiness, protection, and prosperity into one’s life.

How Bhai Dooj Is Celebrated

Morning Rituals: Devotees perform Chandra-Darshan early morning, and if possible, take a holy dip in the Yamuna River or have an oil bath at home.

Visiting Sisters: Brothers visit their sisters’ homes in the afternoon. Sisters perform the Tilak ceremony, offer sweets, and pray for their brothers’ well-being.

Gifts and Blessings: Brothers gift clothes, money, or other presents to their sisters.

Deepdan Ritual: In the evening, devotees light a four-wick lamp (Deepak) outside the house to honor Yamaraj and seek protection.

If someone does not have a sister, they may honour a cousin or a friend’s sister in the same way.

For 2025, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 23, not October 24. Following the Aparahna Muhurat ensures that the rituals are performed at the most auspicious time. Celebrate Bhai Dooj by expressing love, gratitude, and blessings to siblings, strengthening the sacred bond that the festival represents.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)