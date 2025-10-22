Bhai Dooj 2025: Is It On 22 Or 23 October? Why It Is Celebrated After Diwali - Check Exact Date, And Shubh Muhurat Time

When Is Bhai Dooj 2025: As the Diwali festivities conclude, Bhai Dooj beautifully wraps up the festival of lights with a heartfelt celebration of sibling love. This sacred occasion not only strengthens the bond between brothers and sisters but also reminds us of the importance of family ties and unconditional care. So, as you mark Bhai Dooj 2025 on Thursday, October 23, make the most of this auspicious day by exchanging love, blessings, and promises of lifelong support. Let this Bhai Dooj bring joy, prosperity, and togetherness to every home.

Date & Time Details

According to drik panchang, In 2025, Bhai Dooj (also called Yama Dwitiya) falls on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

The Dwitiya Tithi (second day of the bright fortnight) begins on October 22 at 20:16 and ends on October 23 at 22:46.

The shubh muhurat/aparahna time (auspicious time) for the Tilak and puja ceremony is from 13:10 to 15:25 (2 hours 15 minutes).

So yes — Bhai Dooj is tomorrow (if today is October 22, 2025), and the best time to perform the ritual is during the 13:10-15:25 window on October 23.

Why We Celebrate Bhai Dooj After Diwali

There are several intertwined reasons why Bhai Dooj comes right after Diwali:

Bhai Dooj falls on the Kartika month’s Shukla Paksha Dwitiya (the second lunar day of the bright half) — generally two days after Diwali’s main new-moon (Amavasya) day.

According to drik panchang, the festival commemorates the meeting of Yamraj (the god of death) and his sister Yamuna. It is said that sisters put tilak on their brothers (symbolically Yamraj) and invite them for a meal — the meeting heralded peace and protection from untimely death.

It also symbolises the culmination of the Diwali/bright-festival period: after feasting, lights, worship of Lakshmi and other deities, Bhai Dooj brings the sibling-bond aspect of family celebration — brothers and sisters reaffirm love and duty.

In some traditions, after the intense worship and lights of Diwali, this day offers a more intimate, family-focused ritual: the sister’s tilak, the brother’s meal at her place, gift-exchange — celebrating the internal family bonds.

Significance & Rituals

Sister performs the tilak on brother’s forehead, does aarti, offers sweets & meal; brother gives gift and pledges protection.

It reinforces the sibling relationship: the protective role of the brother, the loving prayers of the sister.

The spiritual dimension: By honouring Yamraj through the ritual, it is believed that the brother avoids early death and gains longevity; the day emphasises dharma (righteousness) and the balance of life.

What to Do

Make sure the tilak is applied within the auspicious muhurat (13:10–15:25) for maximum effect.

Brother and sister dress nicely, meet (often at sister’s home), have a special meal.

Sister prepares the puja thali: tilak items (roli, rice, vermilion), sweets, flowers.

Brother presents a gift to the sister as token of his affection and commitment.

Some regions also offer prayers or light lamps for Yamraj or for the well-being of the brother.

Even if siblings are apart, the sentiment of the ritual, call or video, gift can honour the day.

So yes — you should celebrate Bhai Dooj tomorrow, October 23, 2025, with the central ritual in the afternoon (13:10–15:25). It beautifully ties up the festival season post-Diwali by honouring brothers & sisters, reinforcing familial love and responsibility, grounded in mythology and tradition.

Wishing you a joyous Bhai Dooj — may the tilak be applied, the sweets shared, the bond strengthened.

