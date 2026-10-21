/Bijoya Dashami 2026: What Sindoor Khela means and why it matters in Bengali tradition

Bijoya Dashami 2026: Navratri comes to a close with Vijayadashami. In Bengal and among Bengalis living elsewhere, the day is called Bijoya Dashami. It is when Maa Durga is bid a tearful goodbye before her idol is immersed in a river or pond. Married women gather for Sindoor Khela, applying vermilion to the idol and to one another. By evening, plates of nimki, narkel naru and rosogolla are usually doing the rounds.
The nine-day Shardiya Navratri overlaps with Durga Puja, a five-day festival of devotion, rituals, bhog and pandal visits. In north India, Navratri ends with Dussehra, while for Bengalis across the country, Bijoya Dashami marks the end of Pujo. Names and customs differ from place to place, but the belief behind them is the same: Navratri and Durga Puja celebrate the victory of good over evil. Here is a look at why married Bengali women play Sindoor Khela on Shubho Bijoya.
Sindoor is the red vermilion, and khela means play. From the beat of the dhak and Sandhi Pujo to the dhunuchi dance, every ritual of Durga Puja carries its own significance, and Sindoor Khela is one of them. On Dashami, just before the goddess is readied for visarjan, Bengali women play with red vermilion as part of her farewell.
Once the visarjan puja is done, the ritual of Devi Baran, also written as Devi Boron, begins. Married women, dressed in white sarees with red borders, perform the goddess's aarti and then apply sindoor on her forehead and feet. Sweets and betel leaves are offered to her as well.
After that, the women apply sindoor on each other's foreheads, which is what gives Sindoor Khela its name. They also smear it on the shankha, pala, noa, conch shell, coral, and iron bangles that Bengali married women wear.
Once the sindoor play is over, sweets are shared as prasad. According to a popular belief, a woman who carries out the ritual properly will never be widowed. Sindoor Khela honours Durga as Shakti in her married form. Just before she leaves for her heavenly home with her children, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartikeya, the ritual celebrates womanhood, with women praying for the long life of their husbands and families.
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