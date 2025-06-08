Black Obsidian: The Potent Energy Of This Stone May Bring Suppressed Emotions- Check Pros And Cons

A protection stone in the healer world, the black obsidian stone is a naturally occurring volcanic glass, well known or its potent properties. It shields us from emotional harm but it also some cons that cannot be ignored, says Crystal Healer and Tarot Card Reader Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe. Here is a list of pros and cons you must know before investing in a black obsidian stone.

Pros of Black Obsidian

1. Powerful Protection

Black obsidian is well known for its ability to absorb and transmute negative energies. It acts as a shield against psychic attacks and emotional harm. Which you will be surprised, how it actually works! This stone is a must have in the metaphysical world for sure.

2. Emotional Healing and Release

This black beauty is perfect if you want to release deep-seated emotions, traumas, and blockages, and bring about emotional balance and resilience.

3. Grounding Energy

Associated with the Root Chakra, black obsidian is used for grounding, stability, and a strong connection to the Earth. It helps individuals feel centered.

4. Enhances Self-Awareness

A black obsidian is used for its reflective properties that encourage introspection. This makes it a valuable tool for uncovering hidden truths and fostering personal growth.

5. Versatile Uses

This stone can be utilised in various forms. It can be used in making jewellery, meditation tools, and home decor, to harness its protective and grounding energies.

Cons of Black Obsidian

1. Intense Emotional Confrontation

The potent energy of this stone may bring suppressed emotions to the surface and this can get rather overwhelming for some people. So keep this in mind when you start wearing it.

2. Requires Regular Cleansing

Any stone that has an absorptive nature, like black obsidian, tends to accumulate negative energies and therefore it should be cleansed regularly to maintain its effectiveness.

3. Physical Fragility

As a form of volcanic glass, a black obsidian can break easily. It is brittle and can chip or break easily if mishandled.

4. Not Ideal for Continuous Wear

Its intense energy is often not considered suitable for prolonged use. This is especially for those who are sensitive to energy shifts. This stone may require acclimatization.

5. Potential for Emotional Overload

Without proper grounding, the deep emotional work done using black obsidian can lead to emotional exhaustion or imbalance.