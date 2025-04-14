​Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, Significance, Rituals And All About 7 Days Of Assamese New Year

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is the most significant festival celebrated in Assam, marking the onset of the Assamese New Year and the arrival of spring. In 2025, Bohag Bihu is observed from April 14 to April 20, spanning seven days, each with its unique customs and rituals.​

Day 1: Goru Bihu (April 14, 2025) – Honoring Cattle

The festivities commence with Goru Bihu, dedicated to honoring cattle, which are integral to Assam's agrarian culture. On this day, livestock are bathed in rivers or ponds using a paste made from black gram (maah) and turmeric (halodhi). This ritual cleanses and rejuvenates the animals. Following the bath, cattle are adorned with garlands and fed special delicacies. Farmers express gratitude for their animals' role in agriculture and pray for their continued well-being. ​

Day 2: Manuh Bihu (April 15, 2025) – Assamese New Year

Manuh Bihu marks the first day of the Assamese month Bohag and is celebrated as the Assamese New Year. On this day, individuals take ritualistic baths using turmeric and black gram paste, symbolizing purification and renewal. People don new clothes and visit relatives and elders to seek blessings. Traditional customs include presenting the 'Bihuwan' or 'Gamusa' (a traditional Assamese cloth) to elders as a mark of respect. Cultural programs featuring Bihu dance and music are organized, and community feasts with Assamese delicacies are held. ​

Day 3: Gosain Bihu (April 16, 2025) – Worship of Household Deities

Gosain Bihu is dedicated to household deities and priests. On this day, people offer prayers to seek blessings for prosperity and happiness in the coming year. The rituals involve lighting earthen lamps (saki) in the prayer rooms (Gohain Ghor) and preparing special dishes to honor the deities. It's also a day to express gratitude to spiritual leaders for their guidance. ​

Day 4: Kutum Bihu (April 17, 2025) – Family Day

Kutum Bihu emphasizes family bonds. People visit their relatives and friends, exchange gifts, and share meals together. This day strengthens familial ties and fosters a sense of community. ​

Day 5: Senehi Bihu (April 18, 2025) – Celebration of Love

Senehi Bihu, also known as Jiyari Bihu, is dedicated to expressing affection between lovers and friends. Youngsters present gifts, often the traditional 'Gamusa,' to their beloveds. It's a day filled with expressions of love and friendship. ​

Day 6: Mela Bihu (April 19, 2025) – Community Celebrations

Mela Bihu is marked by community gatherings, fairs, and cultural events. People participate in traditional games, music, and dance performances. The day fosters unity and showcases Assam's rich cultural heritage. ​

Day 7: Chera Bihu (April 20, 2025) – Conclusion of Festivities

The final day, Chera Bihu, signifies the end of the Bihu celebrations. On this day, the temporary structures like the 'Meji' (a makeshift hut) are dismantled, and the community comes together for a farewell feast. It's a day of reflection and gratitude for the past year's blessings. ​

Significance of Bohag Bihu

Bohag Bihu holds profound cultural and agricultural importance. It signifies the arrival of spring, a season of renewal and growth. The festival aligns with the Assamese agricultural calendar, marking the end of the harvesting season and the beginning of a new cycle. It's a time for people to come together, celebrate their heritage, and express gratitude for nature's abundance. ​

Bohag Bihu is more than just a festival; it's a reflection of Assam's rich cultural tapestry and agrarian roots. Each day's unique rituals and customs offer a glimpse into the traditions and values cherished by the Assamese community. Celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm, Bohag Bihu fosters unity, joy, and a deep connection to nature and community.

