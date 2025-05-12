Buddha Purnima 2025: Sadhguru Reveals Deep Spiritual Significance Of Buddha Jayanti

Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti, is not just a religious festival—it’s a reminder of one of the most transformative journeys in spiritual history. Celebrated this year on May 12, 2025, according to Drik Panchang, the day marks the birth, enlightenment, and Mahasamadhi of Gautama Buddha—all believed to have occurred on this full moon day.

This sacred occasion is observed by millions across East and South Asia—including countries like India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, China, Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. For devotees, the day begins early with ritual bathing, home purification, prayers, and the reaffirmation to walk the path of compassion, mindfulness, and wisdom taught by the Buddha.

But beyond rituals and flowers, what makes Buddha Purnima truly powerful?

That’s where Sadhguru, spiritual teacher and founder of the Isha Foundation, offers an enlightening perspective—one that delves into the deeper yogic meaning of this full moon and the Buddha’s journey.

Sadhguru On Yogic Power Of Buddha Purnima

According to Sadhguru, this specific full moon holds deep significance in yogic traditions because it marks the third full moon after the Sun begins its northern transition (Uttarayana). In yogic culture, this time of year is considered especially potent for inner growth and awakening. And Buddha Purnima sits right at the heart of that window.

Sadhguru calls it a day of great opportunity for all seekers.

Why? Because it was on this very full moon that a fragile, exhausted man named Siddhartha Gautama—after years of ascetic practice and near starvation—touched the ultimate truth beneath a Bodhi tree.

Buddha’s Turning Point: The Niranjana River Story

Sadhguru recounts the little-known yet crucial moment when Siddhartha almost gave up—not because of doubt, but physical weakness. After years as a Samana, walking barefoot, eating barely anything, and pushing his body to its limit, he arrived at the Niranjana River.

Weak and weary, he attempted to cross it. Midway through, he could barely stand. But he wasn’t someone who would surrender to circumstance. He clutched onto a dead tree branch, simply held on—and stood still.

"Whether he stood there for hours or just moments that felt eternal, we don’t know," Sadhguru says. "But something remarkable happened in that stillness—a moment of clarity."

In that vulnerable silence, Gautama realised:

“All that is required is absolute willingness.”

That insight gave him the strength to take one more step. He crossed the river, reached the Bodhi tree, and sat—fully resolved:

“Either I rise as an Enlightened One, or I die in this posture.”

As the full moon rose, so did the light within him. Siddhartha Gautama became The Buddha—The Awakened One.

The Deeper Message For 2025 And Beyond

Sadhguru reminds us that Buddha’s story isn’t about religion—it’s about the intensity of longing for truth. It’s about shedding what doesn’t serve us and sitting with unwavering intention, no matter how tough the path may be.

On this Buddha Purnima, instead of merely offering flowers or lighting incense, what if we simply became willing—truly willing—to awaken? To seek truth like Gautama did, with heart and soul?

This full moon is a spiritual portal. Whether you're a devoted Buddhist, a yogi, or simply someone seeking peace—Buddha Purnima is an invitation to go inward.

Let it remind you that enlightenment isn’t reserved for the few. It’s available to anyone—if you’re absolutely willing.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)