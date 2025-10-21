Can Diwali Be Celebrated On October 21, 2025? Check Timings, Muhurat, And City-Wise Details

Diwali 2025: Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of India’s most cherished and widely celebrated festivals. It symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Every year, the date of Diwali changes as it is determined by the Hindu lunar calendar. In 2025, Diwali will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 21, coinciding with Amavasya Tithi of the Kartik month.

Why Diwali Is Celebrated on October 21 in 2025

The date of Diwali is based on the Amavasya (New Moon) of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. According to drik panchang, In 2025, Amavasya Tithi begins at 3:44 PM on October 20 and ends at 5:54 PM on October 21, making October 21 the most auspicious day to celebrate the festival. During this time, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

People decorate their homes with diyas, candles, and rangolis, exchange sweets and gifts, and perform the Lakshmi Puja during the auspicious evening hours.

Diwali 2025 Muhurat and City-Wise Timings

The Lakshmi Puja Muhurat differs slightly across cities, depending on local sunset timings. Here’s the key timing for one major city:

Kolkata – 17:06 PM to 17:54 PM on October 21, 2025

These 48 minutes are considered highly auspicious for performing Lakshmi Puja and lighting diyas to invite positivity, prosperity, and happiness into homes.

Significance of Diwali

Diwali holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. It marks Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over Ravana. The lighting of diyas symbolizes the spreading of light, hope, and goodness in every heart and home.

As per the Hindu Panchang, Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on October 21, with Amavasya Tithi ending at 5:54 PM. The Lakshmi Puja Muhurat in Kolkata is from 17:06 to 17:54 PM. Celebrate this Diwali with joy, light, and positivity, while cherishing the essence of togetherness and prosperity.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)