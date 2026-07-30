As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Cancer Monthly Horoscope for August 2026 suggests that this month is likely to present a balanced combination of opportunities, responsibilities, and valuable experiences. At the beginning of August 2026, both Jupiter and the Sun will remain in your sign, strengthening your confidence and overall personality. Throughout the month, Ketu will continue its transit through the second house, Rahu will occupy the eighth house, and retrograde Saturn will remain in the ninth house. Venus will move into the third house on August 1, 2026, while Mars will enter the twelfth house on August 2, 2026, influencing your daily routine and travel. Jupiter will regain its full strength after emerging from combustion on August 12, 2026, further enhancing its positive impact on several areas of life. These planetary movements indicate that the month may bring both rewarding achievements and situations that demand patience and thoughtful decision-making.