Cancer July 2026 monthly horoscope: Hard work will produce visible results

Mercury remains somewhat weak during much of the month. Until 7 July 2026, Mercury stays retrograde in your first house and then shifts into the twelfth house. Although this placement is not exceptionally favorable, Mercury occupying its own sign may still help certain matters move forward. Mercury remains affected by retrograde influence until 25 July 2026, limiting its overall strength. Jupiter, despite being in a less favorable positional house, continues to bless you through its exalted status. Venus stays in your first house until 4 July 2026 and then enters the second house, supporting several areas of life. Saturn in the ninth house may deliver mixed outcomes, especially after becoming retrograde on 27 July 2026. Rahu and Ketu may produce inconsistent results. Overall, July 2026 is expected to deliver average to slightly above-average outcomes.