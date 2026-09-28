Cancer October 2026 monthly horoscope: Work pressure may become intense

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Cancer Monthly Horoscope for October 2026 suggests that this month may bring a combination of encouraging opportunities and temporary challenges that require patience, confidence, and practical decision-making. Saturn will continue its transit through your ninth house during October 2026, which may create occasional fluctuations in career matters and require you to remain focused on your long-term professional goals. Jupiter will remain exalted in Cancer for most of the month, providing valuable support, greater confidence, and the ability to handle difficult circumstances wisely. This powerful position of Jupiter may help you achieve progress in several important areas of life. Businesspersons may also benefit from Saturn's influence by becoming more disciplined and competitive. With careful planning and consistent efforts, you may strengthen your business position, handle competitors effectively, and create better opportunities for financial growth.