/Cancer September 2026 monthly horoscope: Maintain discipline, avoid hurried decisions

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Cancer Monthly Horoscope for September 2026 suggests that this month may bring a combination of opportunities and challenges, requiring patience, financial discipline, and thoughtful decision-making. Ketu will remain in the second house, Rahu will continue its transit through the eighth house, Jupiter will occupy an unfavourable position in the twelfth house, and Saturn will remain in the ninth house throughout September 2026. These planetary influences may create occasional uncertainty, unexplained concerns, or confusion while making important decisions. Jupiter's position may also make it difficult to take full advantage of opportunities related to financial growth, wealth accumulation, and savings. Rising expenses, increasing responsibilities, and family-related matters may demand greater attention. However, Ketu's influence may also strengthen your ability to handle difficult circumstances practically. Some Cancer natives may even consider relocating from their present location in search of better personal or professional opportunities.