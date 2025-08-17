Cancer Weekly Horoscope For August 18 - 24: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her weekly horoscope for August 18 - 24, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

This week, Cancer natives will feel more emotionally in tune with themselves and the people around them. The Moon, your ruling planet, will bring heightened sensitivity, intuition, and compassion. You may find yourself reflecting on your personal life, relationships, and long-term goals. While emotions may run high at times, your nurturing nature will help you strengthen bonds and create a sense of security.

Career & Finance

In your professional sphere, teamwork and cooperation will play a big role in your success this week. You may be asked to handle projects that require empathy and people skills. Those in caregiving, education, hospitality, or creative fields may see particularly positive outcomes. Financially, you’ll feel the urge to plan for stability. This is a good week for budgeting, paying off pending dues, or considering safe investments. Avoid risky financial decisions driven by emotional impulses.

ALSO READ | Leo Weekly Horoscope (August 18-24): Check For Love, Career, Health & More

Love & Relationships

Your romantic life will be filled with warmth and tenderness. Couples will enjoy deeper emotional connections, and small gestures of care will mean a lot to both of you. If you’re single, someone may be drawn to your gentle nature, possibly through a friend or family connection. Family matters will take priority—you might be called upon to support a loved one or resolve a small domestic issue. Spending time at home or will revamp you.

Health & Wellness

Your emotional well-being will directly influence your physical health this week. While your energy levels will be decent, mood swings could affect motivation. Practices like meditation, journaling, or even cooking comforting meals can help balance your mind. Pay attention to your digestive system, and avoid overeating during emotional moments. Gentle exercises like walking or swimming will be especially beneficial.

Lucky Days: Monday and Friday

Lucky Colors: Silver and White

Lucky Numbers: 2 and 6

ALSO READ | Gemini Weekly Horoscope (August 18-24): Check For Love, Career, Health & More