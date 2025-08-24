Cancer Weekly Horoscope For August 25 - 31: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her weekly horoscope for August 25 - 31, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

The theme for Cancer this week is emotional balance and nurturing growth. While your caring nature makes you attentive to others, don’t neglect your own needs. Set healthy boundaries, stay practical in financial matters, and allow your intuition to guide you in personal and professional choices.

Career & Finances

Relationships & Family

Health & Well-being

Your vitality is likely to remain high this week, making it a good time to focus on fitness or outdoor activities. However, excess workload or stress could lead to fatigue if not managed well. Pay attention to your heart health and avoid overindulgence in heavy or oily foods. A consistent routine with balanced nutrition and relaxation practices will keep you energized. Engaging in hobbies or creative pursuits will also uplift your mood and reduce mental stress.

Overall, this week gives Cancer natives a chance to strengthen relationships, focus on stability, and achieve peace of mind by balancing emotions with practicality.