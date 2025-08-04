Advertisement
WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Cancer Weekly Horoscope For August 4 - 10: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

Cancer Weekly Horoscope: Discover what the stars have in store for your sign this week with expert predictions for August 4 - 10, 2025.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 10:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Looking for signs in love or money? The stars are speaking.
  • This week’s astrology forecast helps you tune into your emotions and move with clarity.
  • Dive in to see what the cosmos has planned and how to own your week.
Cancer Weekly Horoscope For August 4 - 10: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And MorePic Credit: Freepik

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for August 4 - 10, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

This week, Cancer natives are stepping into a beautifully healing phase. As the Moon—your ruling planet—moves through nurturing and intuitive zones, you’re likely to feel more emotionally grounded, introspective, and ready to realign with your long-term goals. The universe is asking you to honor your inner voice and gently release whatever no longer serves your emotional well-being. 

Career & Finance

Patience and precision are your secret weapons this week. You may be dealing with slow-moving tasks or people who don’t match your speed—but don’t let that frustrate you. Stay focused on the big picture. By Thursday or Friday, you may receive positive feedback or financial clarity that validates your efforts. This is a great week to revise your career plans or update your skill set. 

Love & Relationships

Your heart is in the spotlight, Cancer. If you’re in a relationship, this week brings an opportunity to deepen emotional intimacy. Shared memories and vulnerable conversations could rekindle warmth. Single? You might find yourself drawn to someone with emotional depth and kindness. However, don’t rush—let love unfold at its own rhythm. 

Health & Wellness

Your emotional health is closely tied to your physical well-being this week. You may feel sensitive to your environment, so surround yourself with soothing spaces and calming people. A detox—physical or emotional—might help you feel refreshed. Prioritize sleep, hydration, and grounding routines. 

Lucky Numbers: 6, 10, 18 

Lucky Colors: Soft Silver, Moonstone White 

Best Days to Act: Wednesday & Friday 

