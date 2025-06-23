Cancer Weekly Horoscope For June 23- 29: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for June 23- 29, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Happy Solar Return, Cancer! With the Sun now in your sign, this week marks a powerful personal reset. Emotional clarity, intuition, and self-care take center stage. You'll feel a strong desire to nurture others — but don’t forget to nurture yourself too. The cosmos invites you to lead with softness and confidence.

Love & Relationships

Emotional bonds deepen this week. If you're in a relationship, shared memories and heart-to-heart talks will bring warmth. If you're single, your sensitive charm is magnetic now. A connection could develop through mutual values or past ties. Let your heart lead — but maintain healthy boundaries.

Career & Work

You’re entering a reflective phase professionally. It’s a great time to revisit goals, refine your approach, or tie up loose ends. Avoid rushing into new ventures unless they align with your inner truth. Colleagues may turn to you for emotional insight — don’t underestimate your quiet influence.

Money & Finance

You may feel the urge to spend on comfort or home-related upgrades — and it’s okay, as long as you stay within budget. Financial planning will benefit from a more intuitive approach this week. A conversation about shared resources may arise — be clear and honest in all money matters.

Health & Wellness

Emotions could feel heightened under the Cancer Sun. Don’t suppress them — let them move through you. Nourishing food, restful sleep, and gentle movement (like swimming or stretching) will help balance body and mind. Take extra care of your stomach and digestion.