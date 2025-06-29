Cancer Weekly Horoscope For June 30 - July 6: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for June 30 - July 6, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer, this week brings emotional depth and personal growth as the Sun continues to shine in your sign. You're in your solar return period — your cosmic new year — making it an ideal time to reflect, reset, and realign. The planetary energies support inner healing, bold self-expression, and new beginnings. Trust your intuition; it's your most powerful guide right now.

Career & Finance

You may feel more motivated to pursue a passion project or shift your career direction. If you’ve been sitting on an idea, this is the week to share it. Support from a colleague or mentor could help things gain momentum. Financially, focus on planning rather than spending. Avoid unnecessary risks or emotional purchases — stability is more valuable than instant gratification.

Love & Relationships

Romance takes a sweet and sentimental turn. Couples may find themselves revisiting memories or deepening their bond through heartfelt conversations. For singles, someone from the past may reappear, stirring old feelings — proceed with care and clarity. Family ties are also highlighted; your nurturing energy will help heal minor misunderstandings and create harmony at home.

Health & Wellness

Your emotional and physical well-being are deeply connected this week. Take time to care for your inner world — journaling, spiritual practices, or simply resting could make a big difference. Avoid overexertion. Light walks near water or spending time in nature can rejuvenate you deeply. Watch for mood-related fatigue — treat yourself with kindness.