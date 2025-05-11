Cancer Weekly Horoscope For May 12- 18: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Jai Madaan, astrologer, motivational speaker, and life coach, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for May 12 to 18, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week — and how to make the most of it.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22): The week feels emotionally layered. Professionally, there may be confusion, setbacks, or strange delays - don’t let it spiral into self-doubt. You’re not off track; you’re being slowed down for a reason.

Financially, Venus helps you catch a breath, but avoid impulsive decisions driven by emotion. In relationships, Mars stirs up intense feelings - watch your tone, especially with loved ones. Your words will echo longer than you think. For students, Jupiter supports growth - but only if you’re willing to push through discomfort.

Health holds steady, though overwork might lead to burnout if not checked. This is a week to balance what you carry with what you truly need. Choose your battles. Choose your peace.

As the week unfolds, remember that astrology is not about controlling your destiny but understanding it better. Astrology predictions offer a mirror into your emotional landscape, helping you act with awareness and intention.

Let the wisdom of the stars serve as your compass, but always trust your inner voice to guide you. With the right mindset and cosmic insight, you can turn challenges into opportunities and dreams into action. Until next week, stay aligned, stay inspired — and keep growing.

