/Capricorn August 2026 monthly horoscope: Travel may become a source of income

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Capricorn Monthly Horoscope for August 2026 suggests that this month is likely to deliver average yet encouraging results, with steady progress achieved through discipline, patience, and practical decision-making. Throughout August 2026, retrograde Saturn, the ruling planet of Capricorn, will remain in the third house while casting its influence on the fifth, ninth, and twelfth houses. Mars will continue its transit through the sixth house, Venus will remain in the ninth house, Rahu will occupy the second house, Ketu will stay in the eighth house, and exalted Jupiter will remain in the seventh house. At the beginning of the month, the Sun will continue its transit through the seventh house alongside Jupiter before entering the eighth house on August 17, 2026, where it will join Ketu. Mercury will initially remain in the sixth house with Mars, move into the seventh house on August 5, 2026, and later enter the eighth house on August 22, 2026, creating another conjunction with the Sun and Ketu. These planetary movements indicate that while a few temporary challenges may arise, consistent effort will help you achieve favourable results.