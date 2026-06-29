Capricorn July 2026 monthly horoscope: Employees may receive recognition

Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, explains that as indicated by Capricorn July Monthly Horoscope 2026, the movement of major planets suggests a month that can deliver reasonably encouraging outcomes in several areas of life. The Sun will travel through your sixth house until July 16, 2026 and then enter the seventh house. The first phase of the month is likely to be more supportive, while the second half may require greater patience and balance in dealing with others. Mars will remain in the fifth house throughout July 2026. Although this placement is not considered exceptionally powerful, it can still provide useful support in matters requiring initiative, creativity, and determination. Its influence is expected to remain moderate without creating major highs or lows.