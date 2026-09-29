Capricorn October 2026 monthly horoscope: Avoid impulsive decisions

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Capricorn Monthly Horoscope for October 2026 suggests that this month is likely to bring moderate results, with progress depending largely on patience, consistent effort, and thoughtful decision-making. Throughout October 2026, Rahu will remain in the second house, while Ketu will continue its transit through the eighth house. Jupiter will occupy the seventh house, whereas Saturn will remain in the third house. The positions of Rahu and Ketu may create occasional obstacles, unexpected developments, or delays in completing important tasks. Certain plans may therefore require more time and effort than originally expected. However, the comparatively supportive positions of Saturn and Jupiter will help you maintain confidence and continue moving towards your objectives. Instead of becoming discouraged by temporary difficulties, carefully analysing situations and proceeding with a practical approach will prove more beneficial.