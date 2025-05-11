Capricorn Weekly Horoscope For May 12- 18: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Jai Madaan, astrologer, motivational speaker, and life coach, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for May 12 to 18, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week — and how to make the most of it.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19): This week asks you to trust the quiet knowing that’s been rising within you. Business-wise, something starts to shift - subtle but real. You may not see a sudden spike, but signs of long-term financial steadiness are emerging. Don’t chase; instead, anchor yourself in what’s working.

In love, there’s warmth - conversations feel less strained, and emotions find room to breathe. If you’re in a relationship, intimacy deepens through simple gestures. If single, your heart feels more ready to connect. Avoid spiraling into analysis; not every feeling needs a spreadsheet.

Health is steady, but your body craves rhythm - sleep, food, movement, in gentle balance. For students, this is a week where effort pays off, especially if you silence distractions. Make space for stillness. That’s where your clarity lives.