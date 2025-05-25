Capricorn Weekly Horoscope For May 26- June 1: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Jai Madaan, astrologer, motivational speaker, and life coach, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for May 26 to June 1, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week — and how to make the most of it.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The week feels like a chessboard, Capricorn - and you’re being asked to plan not just your next move, but the one after that. Saturn is watching you with proud yet demanding eyes. Your goals are within reach, but discipline must come from love, not fear.

In family matters, unresolved tensions may rise - be the bridge, not the battleground.

Romance deepens if you allow tenderness to peek through your armor. You don’t always have to lead - sometimes, surrender is strength.

Finances are stable but could benefit from long-term planning. Investments made now can bring legacy-level gains.

Health improves if you tend to your inner world as much as your external duties.

