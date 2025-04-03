Chaiti Chhath Puja 2025: The Significance Of Offering Arghya To The Setting Sun on Day 3

On the third day of Chaiti Chhath Puja, devotees offer Arghya to the setting sun. The festival will conclude tomorrow with the offering of Arghya to the rising sun, marking the completion of the sacred rituals.

Chaiti Chhath Puja has begun, and today marks the offering of Arghya to the setting sun, a unique tradition of this festival. In addition, today is made even more significant by the occurrence of Sarvartha Siddhi and Ravi Yoga.

This four-day festival begins with Nahai-Khai, followed by Kharna on the second day. On the third day, Arghya is offered to the setting Surya Dev (Sun God), and on the fourth day, Arghya is offered to the rising Sun, signifying the conclusion of Chaiti Chhath.

Offering Arghya to the Setting Sun On the third day of Chhath, devotees offer Arghya to the setting sun, a moment of great importance. Women observing the fast stand in water to perform this ritual. The Chhath Puja basket for this occasion typically contains thekua (a traditional sweet), flowers, fruits, rice laddoos, tuber roots, radishes, sugarcane, and other items.

As evening approaches, devotees and their families gather at ponds or riverbanks to offer prayers to the Sun God. The prasad prepared on Sunday is placed in a bamboo basket (soop) and offered to the setting sun today. The fast will conclude on Tuesday, following the offering of Arghya to the rising sun.

Timings for Arghya Offering

Evening Arghya: Today till 6:40 PM

Morning Arghya: On April 4, the rising sun will be offered Arghya at 6:08 AM, which is considered highly auspicious.

Festival Began with Nahai-Khai

The Chhath festival began on Tuesday with the Nahai-Khai ritual. On Wednesday, devotees observed Kharna, where they prepared a sweet offering on an earthen stove in the evening. The prasad consisted of kheer, roti, and jaggery, replacing sugar.

