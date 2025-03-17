Chaitra Month 2025: The Beginning Of The Hindu New Year – Complete List Of Fasts And Festivals
The first month of the Hindu calendar, Chaitra, has begun. Chaitra month will continue till April 12 and during this time many important festivals will be celebrated and fasts will be observed.
The first month of the Hindi calendar is Chaitra. This month is named Chaitra due to its relation with Chitra Nakshatra. Sun God and Goddess Durga are especially worshipped in the month of Chaitra. The spring season ends and summer begins from the month of Chaitra. The rays of the sun start becoming sharp from this month. The month of Chaitra is also very important for Hindus because the new year begins with this. The month of Chaitra has started from March 15, which will continue till April 12. The Hindu New Year Vikram Samvat 2082 will begin from March 30.
Rules of Chaitra month
In the month of Chaitra, the Sun and Goddess are worshipped. Worshipping the Sun God increases prestige, while worshipping Goddess Durga fulfils all wishes. Donating red fruits in the month of Chaitra is considered very auspicious. In the month of Chaitra, food and water should be given to animals and birds and trees and plants should be watered.
The heat starts increasing from the month of Chaitra, hence there is a need to change the food habits. During this time, one should eat less grains and consume more water, buttermilk, juicy fruits and gram. Say no to stale food from the month of Chaitra.
Fasts and festivals of Chaitra month
17 March 2025 - Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi
19 March 2025 - Rang Panchami
21 March 2025 - Sheetala Saptami
22 March 2025 - Sheetala Ashtami, Basoda, Kalashtami
25 March 2025 - Papamochani Ekadashi
27 March 2025 - Pradosh Vrat, Monthly Shivratri
29 March 2025 - Solar Eclipse, Chaitra Amavasya
30 March 2025 - Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri
31 March 2025 - Gangaur
06 April 2025 - Ram Navami
12 April 2025 - Chaitra Purnima Hanuman Jayanti
