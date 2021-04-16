Chaitra Navratri 2021, Day 4: Worship Maa Kushmanda for a healthy life

New Delhi: The Chaitra Navratri festival began this year on April 13 and will last till Ram Navami on April 21 respectively. The 9-day long festivity sees devotees immersed in Devi bhakti and during this time period, different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped.

MAA KUSHMANDA PUJA ON DAY 4 OF NAVRATRI:

On the fourth day of Navratri, Maa Kushmanda is prayed to. It is believed that she blesses her devotees with improved health, wealth and strength. Ku stands for 'little', Ushma means 'energy or warmth', Anda stands for 'cosmic egg' - Maa Kushmanda is Lord Shiva's consort.

It is also believed that this form of Durga has the power and energy to reside within the sun. Therefore, she has the radiance and glow to sustain and preserve energy.

The goddess has eight hands and is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi. Through her Jap Mala (rosary), the goddess bestows siddhis to her devotees.

Her power is immense and it is believed that she only created the universe just with a smile. Besides, several legends say that she is fond of Bali of white pumpkin which is known as Kushmand. Because she created the universe (Brahmanda) and she likes Kushmand, the goddess is popularly known as Maa Kushmanda.

She is mounted on a tiger and carries Lotus, Chakra, Kamandalu, Bow, Arrow, Gadha, Rosary, Jar of holy Elixir and blood as her weapons.

CHANT MAA KUSHMANDA'S MANTRAS:

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥

Om Devi Kushmandayay Namah

सुरासम्पूर्णकलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

MAA KUSHMANDA STUTI:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samstita

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah

She blesses her devotees with energy, power and guides them to take the right direction.

Navratri takes place four times in a year - Chaitra (spring), Shardiya Navratri (autumn), Ashada and Magha Gupt Navratri. But out of these only the first two are widely celebrated.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Navratri!