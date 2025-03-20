Chaitra Navratri 2025: Check Start Date, Timings, Puja Vidhi, Ghatasthapana Vidhi And More

Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasanta Navratri, is a significant nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms, collectively known as Navadurga. This festival marks the onset of the Hindu New Year in various regions and is observed with great devotion across India.​

Dates and Duration

In 2025, Chaitra Navratri will commence on March 30 and conclude on April 7. Each day is dedicated to a different manifestation of Goddess Durga, with specific rituals and prayers performed to honor her various forms. ​

Significance

Chaitra Navratri holds profound importance as it symbolizes the victory of good over evil. It is believed that during this period, Goddess Durga descends to Earth to eradicate malevolence and restore righteousness. The festival also coincides with Rama Navami, celebrated on the ninth day, marking the birth of Lord Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. ​

Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) Muhurat

The festival begins with Ghatasthapana, a ritual that signifies the invocation of Goddess Durga. In 2025, the auspicious time for Ghatasthapana is from 6:13 AM to 10:22 AM on March 30. This ritual involves installing a sacred pot (kalash) filled with water, symbolizing the universe, and is placed on a bed of soil with sown barley seeds. The kalash is adorned with mango leaves and a coconut, representing prosperity and fertility. ​

Daily Puja Schedule and Associated Colours

Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific form of Goddess Durga and a particular color that holds unique significance:​

Day 1 (March 30, 2025) - Shailputri Puja (Orange): Devotees worship Goddess Shailputri, symbolizing purity and nature. The color orange represents warmth and energy.​

Day 2 (March 31, 2025) - Brahmacharini Puja (White): Goddess Brahmacharini, embodying penance and devotion, is honored. White signifies peace and purity.​

Day 3 (April 1, 2025) - Chandraghanta Puja (Red): Worship of Goddess Chandraghanta, the epitome of bravery. Red denotes passion and strength.​

Day 4 (April 2, 2025) - Kushmanda Puja (Royal Blue): Devotees pray to Goddess Kushmanda, believed to have created the universe. Royal blue symbolizes divine energy.​

Day 5 (April 3, 2025) - Skandamata Puja (Yellow): Goddess Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya, is worshipped. Yellow represents joy and cheerfulness.​

Day 6 (April 4, 2025) - Katyayani Puja (Green): Devotees honor Goddess Katyayani, a warrior goddess. Green signifies growth and tranquility.​

Day 7 (April 5, 2025) - Kalaratri Puja (Grey): Worship of Goddess Kalaratri, who destroys ignorance and darkness. Grey denotes balance and neutrality.​

Day 8 (April 6, 2025) - Mahagauri Puja (Purple): Goddess Mahagauri, symbolizing purity and serenity, is honored. Purple represents ambition and peace.​

Day 9 (April 7, 2025) - Siddhidatri Puja and Rama Navami (Peacock Green): Devotees worship Goddess Siddhidatri, the granter of supernatural powers, and celebrate the birth of Lord Rama. Peacock green signifies compassion and

Puja Vidhi (Rituals)

During Navratri, devotees observe various rituals to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga:​

Fasting: Many devotees observe fasts, consuming only satvik (pure) food like fruits, milk, and specific grains. This practice is believed to purify the mind and body.​

Daily Worship: Special prayers and aarti are performed daily, focusing on the particular form of the goddess associated with each day.​

Kanya Pujan: On Ashtami (eighth day) or Navami (ninth day), young girls symbolizing the nine forms of Durga are worshipped. They are offered prasad (sacred food), new clothes, and gifts as a mark of respect and devotion.​

Celebrations Across India

Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with varying customs across different regions:​

Northern India: Devotees organize Jagrans (night-long devotional singing) and Ramayana recitations. Temples are adorned with lights and flowers, and fairs are held in many places.​

Maharashtra: The festival coincides with Gudi Padwa, marking the New Year. People decorate their homes with rangoli (colourful patterns) and raise the Gudi (a decorated pole) as a symbol of prosperity.​

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka: Celebrated as Ugadi, it signifies the New Year with rituals that include oil baths, special meals, and cultural performances.​

