Chaitra Navratri 2025: Complete Calendar Of Date, Colour, Significance, And 9-Day Celebration Details

Chaitra Navratri, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine divine forms. Celebrated during the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar, this festival also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many regions of India. In 2025, Chaitra Navratri will commence on March 30 and conclude on April 7 with Ram Navami.

Let’s explore the complete calendar, significance, and rituals associated with the 9-day festival.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Calendar & Auspicious Dates

Day Date Goddess Name Navratri Colour Day 1 March 30 Maa Shailputri Orange Day 2 March 31 Maa Brahmacharini White Day 3 April 1 Maa Chandraghanta Red Day 4 April 2 Maa Kushmanda Royal Blue Day 5 Arpril 3 Maa Skandamata Yellow Day 6 April 4 Maa Katyayani Green Day 7 April 5 Maa Kalaratri Grey Day 8 April 6 Maa Mahagauri Purple Day 9 April 7 Maa Siddhidatri Peacock Green

Significance of Chaitra Navratri

Symbol of Victory of Good over Evil – The festival commemorates Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura.

The festival commemorates Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura. Marks the Hindu New Year – Many regions, including Maharashtra (Gudi Padwa) and Andhra Pradesh (Ugadi), celebrate the Hindu New Year on this day.

Many regions, including Maharashtra (Gudi Padwa) and Andhra Pradesh (Ugadi), celebrate the Hindu New Year on this day. Spiritual Cleansing and Devotion – It is a time for fasting, meditation, and devotion to Goddess Durga for spiritual and physical well-being.

It is a time for fasting, meditation, and devotion to Goddess Durga for spiritual and physical well-being. Culmination with Ram Navami – The festival concludes with Lord Rama’s birth anniversary on the ninth day.

9-Day Celebration Details

Day 1 – Shailputri Puja (March 30, 2025)

Devotees invoke Goddess Shailputri, the daughter of the Himalayas.

Ghatasthapana is performed by setting up a Kalash filled with water and planting barley seeds.

Day 2 – Brahmacharini Puja (March 31, 2025)

Devotees worship Brahmacharini Mata, who symbolizes penance and knowledge.

Fasting begins, and devotees consume only satvik food.

Day 3 – Chandraghanta Puja (April 1, 2025)

Goddess Chandraghanta, who grants peace and bravery, is worshipped.

Offer milk, kheer, and sweets to the deity.

Day 4 – Kushmanda Puja (April 2, 2025)

Goddess Kushmanda, believed to provide energy and vitality, is honored.

Offering malpua or sweets is considered auspicious.

Day 5 – Skandamata Puja (April 3, 2025)

Worship of Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya.

Yellow color is auspicious on this day.

Day 6 – Katyayani Puja (April 4, 2025)

Devotees pray to Katyayani Mata for protection from evil.

Newlywed couples seek her blessings for a blissful married life.

Day 7 – Kalaratri Puja (April 5, 2025)

Kalaratri, the fiercest form of Durga, is worshipped.

Devotees offer jaggery and coconut to appease her.

Day 8 – Mahagauri Puja (April 6, 2025)

The eighth day, Durga Ashtami, is considered highly significant.

Many people observe Kanya Puja, where young girls are worshipped as Goddess Durga’s embodiment.

Day 9 – Siddhidatri Puja & Ram Navami (April 7, 2025)

Worship of Siddhidatri Mata, who grants wisdom and divine powers.

Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama, is celebrated with grandeur.

Fasting Rules and Traditions

Devotees follow a pure vegetarian diet, avoiding onions, garlic, and alcohol.

Some observe nirjala (without water) or phalahar (fruit-based) fasting.

Kanya Pujan is performed on Ashtami or Navami, where young girls are worshipped and offered food.

As we prepare for this sacred festival, let’s embrace faith, devotion, and positivity!

