Chaitra Navratri 2025: Complete Calendar Of Date, Colour, Significance, And 9-Day Celebration Details
Chaitra Navratri 2025 is a time of spiritual devotion, fasting, and celebration. With each day dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, devotees seek her blessings for prosperity, strength, and success. The festival culminates in Ram Navami, marking the birth of Lord Rama and reinforcing the essence of Dharma and righteousness.
Chaitra Navratri, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine divine forms. Celebrated during the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar, this festival also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many regions of India. In 2025, Chaitra Navratri will commence on March 30 and conclude on April 7 with Ram Navami.
Let’s explore the complete calendar, significance, and rituals associated with the 9-day festival.
Chaitra Navratri 2025 Calendar & Auspicious Dates
|Day
|Date
|Goddess Name
|Navratri Colour
|Day 1
|March 30
|Maa Shailputri
|Orange
|Day 2
|March 31
|Maa Brahmacharini
|White
|Day 3
|April 1
|Maa Chandraghanta
|Red
|Day 4
|April 2
|Maa Kushmanda
|Royal Blue
|Day 5
|Arpril 3
|Maa Skandamata
|Yellow
|Day 6
|April 4
|Maa Katyayani
|Green
|Day 7
|April 5
|Maa Kalaratri
|Grey
|Day 8
|April 6
|Maa Mahagauri
|Purple
|Day 9
|April 7
|Maa Siddhidatri
|Peacock Green
Significance of Chaitra Navratri
- Symbol of Victory of Good over Evil – The festival commemorates Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura.
- Marks the Hindu New Year – Many regions, including Maharashtra (Gudi Padwa) and Andhra Pradesh (Ugadi), celebrate the Hindu New Year on this day.
- Spiritual Cleansing and Devotion – It is a time for fasting, meditation, and devotion to Goddess Durga for spiritual and physical well-being.
- Culmination with Ram Navami – The festival concludes with Lord Rama’s birth anniversary on the ninth day.
9-Day Celebration Details
Day 1 – Shailputri Puja (March 30, 2025)
Devotees invoke Goddess Shailputri, the daughter of the Himalayas.
Ghatasthapana is performed by setting up a Kalash filled with water and planting barley seeds.
Day 2 – Brahmacharini Puja (March 31, 2025)
Devotees worship Brahmacharini Mata, who symbolizes penance and knowledge.
Fasting begins, and devotees consume only satvik food.
Day 3 – Chandraghanta Puja (April 1, 2025)
Goddess Chandraghanta, who grants peace and bravery, is worshipped.
Offer milk, kheer, and sweets to the deity.
Day 4 – Kushmanda Puja (April 2, 2025)
Goddess Kushmanda, believed to provide energy and vitality, is honored.
Offering malpua or sweets is considered auspicious.
Day 5 – Skandamata Puja (April 3, 2025)
Worship of Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya.
Yellow color is auspicious on this day.
Day 6 – Katyayani Puja (April 4, 2025)
Devotees pray to Katyayani Mata for protection from evil.
Newlywed couples seek her blessings for a blissful married life.
Day 7 – Kalaratri Puja (April 5, 2025)
Kalaratri, the fiercest form of Durga, is worshipped.
Devotees offer jaggery and coconut to appease her.
Day 8 – Mahagauri Puja (April 6, 2025)
The eighth day, Durga Ashtami, is considered highly significant.
Many people observe Kanya Puja, where young girls are worshipped as Goddess Durga’s embodiment.
Day 9 – Siddhidatri Puja & Ram Navami (April 7, 2025)
Worship of Siddhidatri Mata, who grants wisdom and divine powers.
Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama, is celebrated with grandeur.
Fasting Rules and Traditions
- Devotees follow a pure vegetarian diet, avoiding onions, garlic, and alcohol.
- Some observe nirjala (without water) or phalahar (fruit-based) fasting.
- Kanya Pujan is performed on Ashtami or Navami, where young girls are worshipped and offered food.
As we prepare for this sacred festival, let’s embrace faith, devotion, and positivity!
