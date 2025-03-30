Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 1: Who Is Maa Shailputri - Know Puja Samagri List And Mantras

The nine-day-long Chaitra Navratri celebrations begin today March 30, 2025 and over the 9 days, nine forms of goddess Durga are worshipped. Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. Here is all you need to know.

Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, will begin on March 30, 2025. On the first day, devotees worship Maa Shailputri, the first form of Navadurga, seeking her divine blessings for a prosperous and peaceful life.

Who Is Maa Shailputri?

Maa Shailputri, also known as the Daughter of the Himalayas, is the first manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is believed to be the reincarnation of Sati, the first consort of Lord Shiva. In her previous birth, Sati self-immolated in the fire of her father Daksha's Yagna. In her next life, she was born as Parvati, the daughter of King Himavat (Himalayas), and later became Shiva’s wife again.

Iconography of Maa Shailputri

She is depicted riding a Nandi (bull), symbolising strength and determination.

She holds a Trishul (trident) in her right hand and a lotus flower in her left hand.

Her divine presence is associated with the Muladhara Chakra (Root Chakra), representing stability and grounding.

Significance of Worshiping Maa Shailputri

Worshiping Maa Shailputri on the first day of Navratri is believed to bring mental strength, purity, and spiritual awakening.

Devotees seek her blessings for courage, discipline, and the strength to overcome challenges in life.

She is also regarded as the Goddess of Nature, and praying to her is believed to bless devotees with harmony, good health, and prosperity.

Puja Samagri (Items Required for Worship)

To perform the puja of Maa Shailputri, devotees should arrange the following items:

Idol or picture of Maa Shailputri

Kalash (sacred pot) filled with water and mango leaves

Coconut placed on the Kalash

Red and yellow flowers (preferably hibiscus or marigold)

Fruits and sweets (especially milk-based sweets)

Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar)

Incense sticks (Agarbatti) and diya (oil lamp)

Roli (vermilion) and chawal (rice) for tilak

Red Chunari (veil) to offer to the Goddess

Mantras and Prayers for Maa Shailputri

Chanting mantras dedicated to Maa Shailputri can bring positive energy and divine blessings.

Dhyan Mantra (For Meditation)

"Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Vrusharudham Shuladharam Shailputrim Yashasvinim।।"

(Meaning: I bow down to Maa Shailputri, who fulfills all desires, wears a crescent moon on her forehead, rides a bull, carries a trident, and is the daughter of the mountains.)

Beej Mantra

"Om Hreem Shailputryai Namah"

(Chant this mantra 108 times to seek divine blessings.)

Navratri Aarti for Maa Shailputri

"Jai Ambe Gauri, Maiya Jai Shyama Gauri।

Tumko Nishdin Dhyavat, Hari Brahma Shivri।।"

(Devotees sing this aarti in praise of the Goddess while performing the puja.)

Fasting Ritual for Day 1

Many devotees observe fasting (vrat) on the first day of Navratri:

Fruits, milk, and sattvic food are consumed.

Grains, onion, garlic, and non-vegetarian food are strictly avoided.

Sabudana (sago), kuttu (buckwheat), and singhara (water chestnut) flour are used for preparing fasting meals.

As we embark on this spiritual journey, let us seek her divine grace for inner peace, success, and well-being.

