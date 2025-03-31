Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 2: Who Is Maa Brahmacharini? Puja Vidhi, Timings, And Mantras

Chaitra Navratri is one of the most significant and widely celebrated festivals in India, marking the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine different forms. The festival lasts for nine days and typically falls in the month of March or April, depending on the Hindu lunar calendar. Each day of the Navratri is dedicated to one form of the Goddess, and on Day 2, the focus shifts to Maa Brahmacharini, the second incarnation of Goddess Durga.

Who is Maa Brahmacharini?

Maa Brahmacharini is the second form of Goddess Durga, and her worship on the second day of Chaitra Navratri holds immense importance. The name “Brahmacharini” is derived from the words “Brahma” (meaning “penance” or “meditation”) and “Charini” (meaning “one who practices”). Thus, Maa Brahmacharini represents penance, devotion, and asceticism. She is often depicted as a serene and peaceful goddess, holding a rosary (mala) in her right hand and a water pitcher (kamandalu) in her left hand.

In her form as Brahmacharini, the Goddess is seen performing severe penance for the welfare of the world. Her worship symbolizes the power of devotion, self-discipline, and the importance of perseverance. Devotees believe that by worshiping Maa Brahmacharini, they can attain spiritual growth and inner peace.

Maa Brahmacharini’s Significance

Maa Brahmacharini embodies purity, simplicity, and devotion. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati performed extreme penance and austerities to win Lord Shiva’s affection, which led to her transformation into Maa Brahmacharini. Through this rigorous spiritual practice, she attained the grace of Lord Shiva, ultimately becoming his consort.

Maa Brahmacharini teaches us the importance of dedication, discipline, and the power of faith in achieving success, both in material and spiritual realms. She is believed to bless her devotees with happiness, prosperity, and the ultimate goal of salvation (moksha).

Puja Vidhi (Rituals) for Day 2 of Chaitra Navratri

On the second day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees perform a special puja to honor Maa Brahmacharini. The rituals include the following steps:

Preparation: Begin by cleaning the place of worship and setting up a small altar. Place an idol or image of Maa Brahmacharini on the altar. Clean the idol and decorate it with flowers, especially white ones, as they are considered auspicious for this form of the Goddess.

Begin by cleaning the place of worship and setting up a small altar. Place an idol or image of Maa Brahmacharini on the altar. Clean the idol and decorate it with flowers, especially white ones, as they are considered auspicious for this form of the Goddess. Lighting a Diya (Lamp): Light a diya (oil lamp) or incense sticks in front of the idol of Maa Brahmacharini. The light symbolizes the victory of good over evil and the divine presence of the Goddess.

Light a diya (oil lamp) or incense sticks in front of the idol of Maa Brahmacharini. The light symbolizes the victory of good over evil and the divine presence of the Goddess. Offer Flowers: Offer fresh flowers such as marigold or jasmine to Maa Brahmacharini. These flowers are believed to please the Goddess and attract her blessings.

Offer fresh flowers such as marigold or jasmine to Maa Brahmacharini. These flowers are believed to please the Goddess and attract her blessings. Sankalp (Resolution): Take a vow (sankalp) to perform the puja with full devotion and sincerity. Express your wishes to the Goddess and seek her blessings for strength, discipline, and spiritual growth.

Take a vow (sankalp) to perform the puja with full devotion and sincerity. Express your wishes to the Goddess and seek her blessings for strength, discipline, and spiritual growth. Reciting Mantras: Chant the sacred mantras dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, which will help invoke her divine presence and attract her blessings. The mantras are simple but powerful and should be recited with a pure heart and mind.

Chant the sacred mantras dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, which will help invoke her divine presence and attract her blessings. The mantras are simple but powerful and should be recited with a pure heart and mind. Aarti : Perform the Maa Brahmacharini aarti, singing praises of her and acknowledging her divine presence. This should be done with a deep sense of reverence.

: Perform the Maa Brahmacharini aarti, singing praises of her and acknowledging her divine presence. This should be done with a deep sense of reverence. Fasting : Many devotees observe a fast on Day 2 of Navratri. The fast can be partial (fruit and water) or complete, depending on the individual’s capacity and devotion. Fasting is considered a means to purify the body and mind, making one more receptive to the blessings of the Goddess.

: Many devotees observe a fast on Day 2 of Navratri. The fast can be partial (fruit and water) or complete, depending on the individual’s capacity and devotion. Fasting is considered a means to purify the body and mind, making one more receptive to the blessings of the Goddess. Prasad Distribution: After completing the puja, offer fruits and sweets as prasad to family members and the less fortunate. Sharing prasad symbolizes spreading happiness and blessings.

Navratri 2025 Day 2 Timing

According to the Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi is upto March 31 at 9:11 AM.

Navratri 2025 Day 2: Mantras To Chant

The most powerful and sacred mantra for Maa Brahmacharini is:

"ॐ ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नमः"

(Om Brahmacharinyai Namah)

This mantra can be chanted repeatedly during the puja to invoke the Goddess’s blessings. It is believed that chanting this mantra with devotion purifies the mind and helps in overcoming obstacles in life.

Another important mantra for Maa Brahmacharini is:

"या देवी सर्वभूतेषु ब्रह्मचारिणी रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥"

(Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita,

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah)

This mantra is a salutation to Maa Brahmacharini, praising her presence in all beings and acknowledging her divine qualities.

Day 2 of Chaitra Navratri dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini holds immense spiritual significance. Worshipping Maa Brahmacharini on this day helps devotees focus on their inner strength, discipline, and devotion, guiding them on a path of righteousness and spiritual growth. By performing the puja with full devotion and reciting the mantras, one can seek her blessings for a prosperous and harmonious life.

