Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 3: Who Is Maa Kushmanda? Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantras, And Aarti - All You Need To Know

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 3: The nine-day-long Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri started on March 30, 2025, and will end on Ram Navmi, which will be witnessed on April 7, 2025. Different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during these nine days. While Maa Shailputri was worshipped on day one, Maa Brahmacharini and Maa Chandraghanta were worshipped on day two, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped on day three. On Chaitra Navratri day three, devotees should wear red-coloured clothes and worship Maa Kushmanda. Devotees keep fast during these nine days and offer prayers to different forms of Goddess Durga.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 3: Who Is Maa Kushmanda?

Maa Kushmanda is revered for her radiant and divine presence. It is believed that she created the universe with her cosmic smile, infusing life into it. The name 'Kushmanda' is derived from 'Ku,' 'Ushma,' and 'Anda,' meaning 'a little warm cosmic egg,' symbolizing the origin of creation.

The divine energy of Maa Kushmanda is associated with the Sun, the source of energy and life on Earth. She is often depicted with eight arms, each holding various symbolic objects like a bow, arrow, rosary, and a pot of nectar, signifying her blessings of strength, knowledge, and nourishment.

Devotees perform special rituals and puja vidhis to honour Maa Kushmanda. The day begins with a purification ritual followed by lighting a lamp and incense. Chanting mantras and hymns dedicated to Maa Kushmanda is an integral part of the puja, seeking her divine blessings for good health and vitality.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 3: Shubh Muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi is in effect on Apr 2 up to 02:32 AM.

Brahma Muhurta: 04:34 AM to 05:21 AM, Apr 1

Navratri 2024 Day 3: Puja Vidhi

1. Get up early in the morning and clean the house then wear clean clothes.

2. Light a diya with desi ghee in front of the Durga Mat idol, offer vermillion, and flowers or garland.

3. They must offer meetha paan, supari, laung, elaichi, five different fruits and sweets.

4. Recite Durga Saptashti Path and Durga Chalisa.

5. Offer bhog prasad and milk products like curd and makhana kheer.

6. After offering bhog prasad, must perform Aarti.

7. Break the fast after completing all the puja rituals and eat sattvik food.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 3: Colour of the Day

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 3: Powerful Mantras For Maa Kushmanda

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

सुरासम्पूर्ण कलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 3: Aarti For Maa Kushmanda

कूष्माण्डा जय जग सुखदानी। मुझ पर दया करो महारानी॥

पिङ्गला ज्वालामुखी निराली। शाकम्बरी माँ भोली भाली॥

लाखों नाम निराले तेरे। भक्त कई मतवाले तेरे॥

भीमा पर्वत पर है डेरा। स्वीकारो प्रणाम ये मेरा॥

सबकी सुनती हो जगदम्बे। सुख पहुँचाती हो माँ अम्बे॥

तेरे दर्शन का मैं प्यासा। पूर्ण कर दो मेरी आशा॥

माँ के मन में ममता भारी। क्यों ना सुनेगी अरज हमारी॥

तेरे दर पर किया है डेरा। दूर करो माँ संकट मेरा॥

मेरे कारज पूरे कर दो। मेरे तुम भण्डारे भर दो॥

तेरा दास तुझे ही ध्याये। भक्त तेरे दर शीश झुकाये॥

