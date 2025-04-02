Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 4: Who Is Maa Skandamata? Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantras, And Aarti - All You Need To Know

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 4: The nine-day-long Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri started on March 30, 2025, and will end on Ram Navmi, which will be witnessed on April 7, 2025. Different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during these nine days. This year, Maa Skandamata is being worshipped on day four. On Chaitra Navratri day four, devotees should wear royal blue-coloured clothes and worship Maa Skandamata. Devotees keep fast during these nine days and offer prayers to different forms of Goddess Durga.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 4: Who Is Maa Skandamata?

Maa Skandamata is revered as the mother of Lord Kartikeya, the commander of the army of the gods. She is depicted holding her son, seated on a lion, representing strength, protection, and motherly love. The fifth day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to worshipping Maa Skandamata, seeking her blessings for strength, prosperity, and salvation.

The goddess has four arms, and the lion is her vehicle. She can be seen holding two lotus flowers, and one of her hands is always in the blessing posture. She holds Lord Kartikeya in her lap with the other hand. Goddess Skandamata is also known as Padmasana, which stands for the lotus-seated. The colour of the fifth day of Navratri is Yellow, which represents joy and optimism.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 4: Shubh Muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, the Panchami Tithi is in effect on April 2, up to 11:49 PM.

Tithi: Panchami up to 23:49, April 2

Brahma Muhurta: 04:34 AM to 05:21 AM, April 2

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Puja Vidhi

1. Get up early in the morning and clean the house then wear clean clothes.

2. Light a diya with desi ghee in front of the Durga Mat idol, offer vermilion, flowers or a garland.

3. They must offer meetha paan, supari, laung, elaichi, five different fruits and sweets.

4. Recite Durga Saptashti Path and Durga Chalisa.

5. Offer bhog prasad and milk products like curd and makhana kheer.

6. After offering bhog prasad, must perform Aarti.

7. Break the fast after completing all the puja rituals and eat sattvik food.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 4: Colour of the Day

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 4: Powerful Mantras For Maa Skandamata

ॐ देवी स्कन्दमातायै नमः॥

Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah॥

सिंहासनगता नित्यं पद्माञ्चित करद्वया।

शुभदास्तु सदा देवी स्कन्दमाता यशस्विनी॥

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya।

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ स्कन्दमाता रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 4: Aarti For Maa Skandamata

जय तेरी हो स्कन्द माता। पाँचवाँ नाम तुम्हारा आता॥

सबके मन की जानन हारी। जग जननी सबकी महतारी॥

तेरी जोत जलाता रहूँ मैं। हरदम तुझे ध्याता रहूँ मै॥

कई नामों से तुझे पुकारा। मुझे एक है तेरा सहारा॥

कही पहाड़ों पर है डेरा। कई शहरों में तेरा बसेरा॥

हर मन्दिर में तेरे नजारे। गुण गाये तेरे भक्त प्यारे॥

भक्ति अपनी मुझे दिला दो। शक्ति मेरी बिगड़ी बना दो॥

इन्द्र आदि देवता मिल सारे। करे पुकार तुम्हारे द्वारे॥

दुष्ट दैत्य जब चढ़ कर आये। तू ही खण्ड हाथ उठाये॥

दासों को सदा बचाने आयी। भक्त की आस पुजाने आयी॥

