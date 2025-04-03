Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 5: Who Is Maa Katyayani? Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantras, And Aarti - All You Need To Know

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 5: The nine-day-long Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri started on March 30, 2025, and will end on Ram Navmi, which will be witnessed on April 7, 2025. Different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during these nine days. This year, Maa Katyayani is being worshipped on day five. On Chaitra Navratri day five, devotees should wear yellow-coloured clothes and worship Maa Katyayani. Devotees keep fast during these nine days and offer prayers to different forms of Goddess Durga.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 5: Who Is Maa Katyayani?

Maa Katyayani, worshipped on the fifth day of this Chaitra Navratri, is believed to bestow blessings for moksha and help overcome life's obstacles. Devotees fast and perform special puja rituals to seek her divine grace. According to the Vamana Purana, to destroy the demon Mahishasura, Goddess Parvati took the form of Goddess Katyayani. It was the most violent form of Goddess Parvati. In this form, Goddess Parvati is also known as the Warrior Goddess.

Goddess Katyayani rides on the magnificent lion and is depicted with four hands. Goddess Katyayani carries a lotus flower and sword in her left hands and keeps her right hands in Abhaya and Varada Mudras. According to religious texts, Goddess Parvati was born at the home of sage Katya, due to which this form of Goddess Parvati is known as Katyayani.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 5: Shubh Muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, the Panchami Tithi is in effect on April 3, up to 9:41 PM.

Tithi: Shashthi up to 21:41 PM, April 3

Brahma Muhurta: 04:33 AM to 05:20 AM, April 3

Navratri 2024 Day 5: Puja Vidhi

1. Get up early in the morning and clean the house then wear clean clothes.

2. Light a diya with desi ghee in front of the Durga Mat idol, offer vermillion, and flowers or garland.

3. They must offer meetha paan, supari, laung, elaichi, five different fruits and sweets.

4. Recite Durga Saptashti Path and Durga Chalisa.

5. Offer bhog prasad and milk products like curd and makhana kheer.

6. After offering bhog prasad, must perform Aarti.

7. Break the fast after completing all the puja rituals and eat sattvik food.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 5: Colour of the Day

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 5: Powerful Mantras For Maa Katyayani

ॐ देवी कात्यायन्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

चन्द्रहासोज्ज्वलकरा शार्दूलवरवाहना।

कात्यायनी शुभं दद्याद् देवी दानवघातिनी॥

Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana।

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ कात्यायनी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 5: Aarti For Maa Katyayani

जय जय अम्बे जय कात्यायनी। जय जग माता जग की महारानी॥

बैजनाथ स्थान तुम्हारा। वहावर दाती नाम पुकारा॥

कई नाम है कई धाम है। यह स्थान भी तो सुखधाम है॥

हर मन्दिर में ज्योत तुम्हारी। कही योगेश्वरी महिमा न्यारी॥

हर जगह उत्सव होते रहते। हर मन्दिर में भगत है कहते॥

कत्यानी रक्षक काया की। ग्रन्थि काटे मोह माया की॥

झूठे मोह से छुडाने वाली। अपना नाम जपाने वाली॥

बृहस्पतिवार को पूजा करिये। ध्यान कात्यानी का धरिये॥

हर संकट को दूर करेगी। भण्डारे भरपूर करेगी॥

जो भी माँ को भक्त पुकारे। कात्यायनी सब कष्ट निवारे॥

