Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 6: Maa Kalaratri – Know Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Mantra And Bhog To Offer Mata Rani

This nine-day celebration is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine forms, known as the Navdurgas. Each day is filled with rituals, prayers, and cultural festivities, showcasing devotion and a strong sense of community.

Maa Kalaratri's Fierce Form and Significance

Maa Kalaratri represents the powerful, destructive aspect of Maa Durga, revered for her ability to combat evil forces such as ghosts, spirits, and demons. According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Goddess Parvati transforms into Kalaratri by shedding her golden skin to prepare for battle against the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha.

Maa Kalaratri is one of the most violent avatars of Navdurga, signifying the eradication of ignorance and evil from the universe. She is depicted with dark black skin, disheveled hair, three eyes, and four hands. In two of her hands, she holds a sword and an iron hook, while the other two are in Abhaya and Varada mudras, symbolizing protection and blessings. This powerful image embodies the goddess's role as a fierce protector.

Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Muhurat and Tithi timings

According to drik panchang, Chaitra Navratri day 6 i.e. Maha Saptami subh muhurat is upto 8.12 pm on April 4, 2025

Navratri Day 6 Maa Kalaratri Puja Mantra

ॐ देवी कालरात्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah

Puja Vidhi for Maa Kalaratri on Day 6

Devotees should wake up early, bathe, and wear fresh clothes before performing the rituals on the seventh day of Navratri. The puja is considered particularly auspicious when performed with offerings like rice, incense sticks, panchamrita, dry fruits, perfumed water, and flowers. Night-blooming jasmine, Maa Kalaratri’s favourite flower, is offered to appease her.

Navratri 2025: Bhog to Offer on Day 6

Offering jaggery as prasad to Maa Kalaratri is believed to remove obstacles and bring joy to devotees. This sweet offering is a symbol of sweetness and is thought to attract good fortune and prosperity.

