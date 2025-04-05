Advertisement
CHAITRA NAVRATRI 2025

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 7- Maha Ashtami: Who Is Maa Mahagauri? Kanya Pujan, Puja Vidhi And Mantras To Chant

Chaitra Navratri, observed in the Hindu month of Chaitra (typically March or April), is a nine-night festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine forms. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2025, 07:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 7- Maha Ashtami: Who Is Maa Mahagauri? Kanya Pujan, Puja Vidhi And Mantras To Chant Image credit: Freepik

The 7th day- Maha Ashtami, known as Durga Ashtami, holds special significance, particularly for the worship of Goddess Mahagauri and the performance of Kanya Pujan (worship of young girls).​

Who Is Maa Mahagauri?

Maa Mahagauri is the eighth form of Goddess Durga, symbolizing purity, serenity, and beauty. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati, in her youth, was extremely fair and radiant, which led to her being called Mahagauri. She is depicted as a four-armed deity, seated on a tiger, holding a trident and a damru (a small drum), with a serene and compassionate expression. Worshipping her is believed to bestow purity of mind and soul, and remove all sins. ​


Ashtami Puja Subh Muhurat

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 08:12 PM on Apr 04, 2025
Ashtami Tithi Ends - 07:26 PM on Apr 05, 2025 ​

Puja Vidhi (Rituals)

Preparation:

Clean the puja area and set up a clean, sacred space.​

Place idols or pictures of Goddess Mahagauri and the nine young girls (representing the nine forms of Durga) on a raised platform or altar.​

Decorate the space with flowers, rangoli, and traditional ornaments.​

Invocation:

Begin with a prayer to Lord Ganesha for the removal of obstacles.​

Perform a brief meditation to purify the mind and surroundings.​

Kanya Pujan:

Wash the feet of each girl, symbolizing the purification of the soul.​

Offer new clothes, jewelry, and other gifts to the girls.​

Provide a meal consisting of puri, halwa, and coconut as prasad. ​

Mahagauri Worship:

Offer white flowers, as the color white is associated with purity.​

Light incense sticks and offer fruits and sweets.​

Recite the following mantra:​

"ॐ महागौर्यै नमः"

Sandhi Puja:

Perform Sandhi Puja during the 24-minute period when Ashtami transitions to Navami Tithi. This is considered a highly auspicious time. ​

Aarti:

Conclude the puja by singing the Durga Aarti to express gratitude and seek blessings.​

Mantras to Chant

Mahagauri Gayatri Mantra:

"ॐ महागौर्यै विद्महे महादेव्यै धीमहि। तन्नो देवी प्रचोदयात्॥"​

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK