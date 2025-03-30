Chaitra Navratri is a sacred nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. In 2025, Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 30 and conclude on April 7, with Ram Navami marking the final day. Devotees observe this auspicious period with great devotion, performing pujas, fasting, and seeking blessings. However, to ensure a spiritually fulfilling and auspicious celebration, it is important to follow certain dos and don’ts.

Dos During Chaitra Navratri 2025

1. Observe Fasting with Discipline

Many devotees fast during Navratri to purify their body and soul. Consume Satvik (pure) food like fruits, milk, nuts, and vrat-friendly grains such as buckwheat (kuttu), water chestnut flour (singhare ka atta), and samak rice.

2. Offer Daily Prayers and Aarti

Worship Goddess Durga and her nine forms with dedication. Perform morning and evening aarti, chant Durga Saptashati, and recite mantras like "Om Dum Durgaye Namah" to seek divine blessings.

3. Keep Your Home Clean and Sacred

Cleanliness is crucial during Navratri as it invites positive energy. Decorate the puja space with flowers, diyas, and rangoli. Keep the Akhand Jyoti (eternal flame) burning throughout the festival.

4. Follow a Satvik Lifestyle

Practice self-discipline, avoid negative thoughts, and engage in spiritual activities like meditation and bhajans. Helping the needy and donating food (Anna Daan) is considered highly meritorious.

5. Break Your Fast Properly

On the last day (Navami), break your fast after performing Kanya Pujan (worshipping nine young girls symbolizing Goddess Durga). Offer them food like puri, halwa, and chana, and seek their blessings.

Don’ts During Chaitra Navratri 2025

1. Avoid Tamasic (Impure) Foods

Refrain from consuming non-vegetarian food, onion, garlic, alcohol, and processed or stale food. These are considered impure and may disrupt the sanctity of the festival.

2. Do Not Cut Nails, Hair, or Shave

It is believed that cutting nails, hair, or shaving during Navratri reduces positive energy and spiritual growth. Avoid such activities to maintain purity.

3. Avoid Sleeping Late and Being Lazy

Waking up early (Brahma Muhurat) and engaging in prayers and meditation increases spiritual energy. Avoid sleeping during the day, as it is believed to drain positivity.

4. Do Not Use Harsh Words or Argue

Navratri is a time for peace and devotion. Avoid arguments, negative speech, and conflicts. Maintain a calm and harmonious environment at home.

5. Avoid Wearing Black or Dark-Coloured Clothes

Black is considered inauspicious during Navratri. Instead, wear bright colors like red, yellow, green, and white, which are associated with different forms of Goddess Durga.

6. Do Not Neglect the Kalash and Akhand Jyoti

If you have set up a Kalash (sacred pot) and Akhand Jyoti, ensure they remain undisturbed and properly maintained throughout the festival. Neglecting them is considered inauspicious.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)