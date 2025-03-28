Chaitra Navratri 2025: Navratri To Hanuman Jayanti Vrat- Check Full List

Chaitra Navratri is a significant Hindu festival that marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year, usually falling between March and April. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across India and other parts of the world. The festival lasts for nine nights (Navratri) and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in her various forms. The period from Chaitra Navratri to Hanuman Jayanti is filled with various rituals, fasting, and observances that help devotees connect with their spirituality, purify the mind, and gain divine blessings.

We will explore the various fasts and vrats observed from Chaitra Navratri to Hanuman Jayanti:-

Chaitra Navratri: A Nine-Night Festival

Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, is one of the most auspicious occasions in the Hindu calendar. It begins on the first day of the Chaitra month (according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar) and lasts for nine nights, culminating in the celebration of Ram Navami on the ninth day.

During these nine days, devotees fast, pray, and engage in rituals dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, known as Navadurga. These forms represent different aspects of the divine feminine energy, and each day is associated with a particular deity.

The most common practices during Chaitra Navratri include:-

- Fasting: Many devotees observe partial or complete fasting throughout the nine days, consuming only fruits, milk, and specific foods allowed during the vrat.

- Puja and Aarti: Daily puja (worship) and aarti (devotional singing) are performed to honor Goddess Durga and seek her blessings for prosperity, health, and spiritual growth.

- Reciting Sacred Texts: Devotees often recite prayers, mantras, and sacred texts like the Durga Saptashati and Navratri Vrat Katha.

Ram Navami: The Ninth Day of Chaitra Navratri

On the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, the birth of Lord Rama, known as Ram Navami, is celebrated with great fervor. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama is considered the ideal man and a symbol of dharma (righteousness). This day is important not only for the worship of Goddess Durga but also for the observance of the Ram Navami vrat, which includes fasting, reciting Ram Katha, and worshipping Lord Rama.

Hanuman Jayanti: The Celebrated Day of Lord Hanuman

Hanuman Jayanti, which usually falls soon after the conclusion of Chaitra Navratri, is a significant festival in honour of Lord Hanuman. It marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, the symbol of strength, devotion, and courage. This day is celebrated on the 15th day of the Chaitra month and is celebrated by devotees across India.

During Hanuman Jayanti, devotees offer prayers and engage in rituals to seek Lord Hanuman’s blessings for strength, courage, and the removal of obstacles in their lives.

The Vrat List: From Chaitra Navratri to Hanuman Jayanti

The spiritual journey from Chaitra Navratri to Hanuman Jayanti is filled with numerous fasting practices (vrats) that help devotees purify their bodies and minds. Let’s take a look at the various vrat observances that are part of this sacred period:

1. Chaitra Navratri Vrat (Nine Days of Durga Worship)

- Date: 30 March To 7 April 2025

- Duration: 9 days (Chaitra Pratipada to Navami)

- Observance: Fasting, prayers, and worship of Goddess Durga in her nine forms.

- Significance: Devotees seek blessings of strength, health, wealth, and prosperity. The vrat helps in purifying the mind and body.

2. Ram Navami Vrat (Ninth Day of Chaitra Navratri)

- Date: 6 April 2025

- Duration: 1 day (Ninth day of Chaitra Navratri)

- Observance: Fasting, reciting Ram Katha, and worshipping Lord Rama.

- Significance: This vrat is dedicated to Lord Rama and is believed to bring peace, protection, and prosperity to devotees.

3. Chaitra Month Vrat

- Date: 30 April To 7 March 2025

- Duration: Entire month of Chaitra

- Observance: Some devotees opt to observe a full month of fasting and prayers to seek divine blessings.

- Significance: This vrat is especially significant for devotees seeking spiritual growth and divine protection.

4. Hanuman Jayanti Vrat

- Date: 12 April 2025

- Duration: 1 day (15th day of Chaitra month)

- Observance: Fasting, visiting Hanuman temples, chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, and performing puja.

- Significance: The vrat is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, seeking his blessings for strength, devotion, and the elimination of challenges.

5. Mondays Vrat (Somvar Vrat)

- Date: 17 March, 24 March, 31 march 2025 and 7 April 2025

- Duration: Mondays throughout the month of Chaitra

- Observance: Fasting on Mondays, especially for women, in honour of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

- Significance: Devotees believe this vrat enhances marital bliss and grants the fulfillment of wishes.

6. Tuesday Vrat (Mangala Gauri Vrat)

- Date: 18 March, 25 March, 1 April and 8 April 2025

- Duration: Tuesdays during Chaitra month

- Observance: Fasting on Tuesdays to honour Goddess Gauri, especially observed by women for the well-being of their families and marital life.

- Significance: This vrat is linked to the welfare of the family and prosperity.

The period from Chaitra Navratri to Hanuman Jayanti is a spiritual odyssey filled with devotion, fasting, and worship. The various vrats observed during this time help devotees build a deeper connection with the divine, purify their hearts, and seek blessings for health, prosperity, and spiritual growth. Whether it’s the worship of Goddess Durga during Navratri or seeking strength from Lord Hanuman, these observances offer a powerful path to spiritual fulfillment.