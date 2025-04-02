Chaitra Navratri 2025: Why 9 Flowers Are Offered To Goddess Durga During Celebration - Check Significance

Navratri is a vibrant and spiritually enriching festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. During these nine days, devotees honour Goddess Durga in her various forms, each day symbolizing a different aspect of divine power. One of the most sacred rituals of this festival is the offering of flowers to Goddess Durga, as flowers are considered to be a pure and divine offering that pleases the goddess and brings blessings.

Here, we explore nine types of flowers commonly offered to Goddess Durga during Navratri, each symbolizing a specific quality and divine blessing: -

1. Marigold (Tagetes)

Symbolism: Marigolds are one of the most popular flowers offered during Navratri. The bright yellow and orange petals symbolize purity, strength, and prosperity. Marigolds are believed to attract positive energy and are often used in temple decorations and garlands for the goddess.

Spiritual Significance: The marigold flower represents the goddess's energy to overcome evil, and its bright colours are believed to bring joy and vitality to devotees' lives.

2. Jasmine (Jasminum)

Symbolism: Known for its divine fragrance, jasmine is offered to Goddess Durga on several occasions, especially during the worship of Goddess Saraswati. Its white petals symbolize purity, simplicity, and devotion.

Spiritual Significance: Jasmine is associated with devotion and the manifestation of divine beauty. Offering jasmine to the goddess is believed to help devotees purify their mind and soul.

3. Lotus (Nelumbo)

Symbolism: The lotus flower is sacred to Hinduism and represents beauty, divinity, and purity. It is often used in the worship of Goddess Durga, especially on the eighth and ninth days of Navratri.

Spiritual Significance: The lotus symbolizes spiritual awakening and enlightenment. It signifies the unfolding of wisdom and the elevation of consciousness, making it an ideal offering during Navratri.

4. Rose (Rosa)

Symbolism: The rose, with its vibrant colors ranging from red to pink, is considered a symbol of love, beauty, and grace. Roses are commonly offered to Goddess Durga to express reverence and devotion.

Spiritual Significance: Offering roses is believed to bring harmony and peace into the devotee’s life. It symbolizes purity of heart and the blossoming of virtues like love, compassion, and devotion.

5. Tulsi (Holy Basil)

Symbolism: The Tulsi plant holds immense importance in Hindu rituals. Known for its sacred qualities, it is often offered to Goddess Durga during Navratri prayers. Tulsi leaves represent health, wellness, and purity.

Spiritual Significance: Offering Tulsi is said to bring spiritual growth and protection from negative influences. It is revered for its purifying properties, both physically and spiritually.

6. Hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis)

Symbolism: The hibiscus flower, especially in its red variant, is commonly associated with the worship of Goddess Kali, a form of Goddess Durga. It represents strength, courage, and power.

Spiritual Significance: Offering hibiscus flowers is believed to invoke the goddess’s blessings for strength and protection from obstacles. It symbolizes the removal of darkness and negativity.

7. Champa (Plumeria)

Symbolism: Champa flowers are fragrant, beautiful, and often used in various forms of worship. These flowers are associated with divine love and are revered for their delicate beauty.

Spiritual Significance: Champa is said to represent divine grace and purity. Offering these flowers during Navratri is believed to invite divine blessings for prosperity and spiritual well-being.

8. Lily (Lilium)

Symbolism: Lilies, with their elegant appearance, symbolize purity, fertility, and renewal. They are often used in prayers and offerings during the Navratri festival, particularly on the second and third days.

Spiritual Significance: The lily’s purity is symbolic of the devotees' intent to cleanse their minds and hearts. Offering lilies to Goddess Durga is believed to invite her divine blessings for a prosperous and peaceful life.

9. Sunflower (Helianthus)

Symbolism: Known for its bright yellow petals, the sunflower is a symbol of happiness, vitality, and the sun’s energy. Sunflowers are sometimes offered to Goddess Durga, especially on the last days of Navratri.

Spiritual Significance: Sunflowers are believed to bring warmth, joy, and positive energy. Offering them to Goddess Durga signifies the devotion of the devotee and their alignment with the divine light.

The flowers offered to Goddess Durga during Navratri are not just beautiful, but also spiritually significant. Each flower represents different qualities of the goddess, such as strength, purity, devotion, and wisdom. Offering these flowers is a way for devotees to invoke the goddess’s blessings, cleanse their minds and hearts, and bring positive energy into their lives. As Navratri progresses, these sacred offerings deepen the connection between devotees and the divine, culminating in the celebration of victory over evil.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)