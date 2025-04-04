Chaitra Navratri 2025: Why Onion, Garlic Are Banned During 9 Days Of Goddess Puja

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri began this year from March 30 with Ram Navami being celebrated on April 7, culminating the 9-days of festivity dedicated to goddess Durga. During Navratri, nine different forms of Devi Durga are worshipped by devotees across the globe.

Types Of Navratri

There are essentially four types of Navratri throughout the year, each falling in a particular season. However, the most common and widely celebrated Navratri happens to be Sharad or Shardiya Navratri (September-October) and Chaitra Navratri (March-April) respectively. Now, during the nine-day long Hindu festival of Maa Durga, devotees observe fast and pray to the goddess seeking her blessings.

Besides Chaitra and Sharad Navratri, there 2 Gupt Navratris (Secret Navratri), one starting on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada of the Magha Month (Magha Gupta Navaratri) and another starting in the Shukla Paksha Pratipada of Ashadha Month respectively.

Why Onion And Garlic Are Banned For 9 Days

In Navratri (be it Chaitra or Sharad), the first thing which goes straight out of the kitchen are a few food items ( read ONION and GARLIC) which are embargoed for these 9 days. But have you ever wondered why? We tried digging deeper into it this time.

In Hinduism, food items are categorised into three parts namely Rajasic, Tamasic and Sattvik Bhojan. It is believed that Sattvik food items are the ones that provide spiritual advancement—this puts all the vegetarian food items, with few exceptions, into the Sattvik category.

Sattvic diet gives importance to seasonal foods, fruits, dairy products, nuts, seeds, oils, ripe vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and non-meat-based proteins.

Rajasic food items, on the other hand, have a stimulating effect on the body and mind. It has neither a positive nor a negative impact on the body. It includes fried items, strong-tasting spices, sweets, curd, brinjal, carrot-radish, urad, lemon, lentils, tea-coffee, and pan.

Food that harms the mind or body is considered to be Tamasic in nature. It is believed to cause mental dullness. Since onion and garlic are classified as Tamasic in nature, they are prohibited during the nine-day-long holy festival.

Hmm, so now you know why 'onion-garlic' stay out of your kitchens during Navratri.

Jai Mata Di!