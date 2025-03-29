Chaitra Navratri 2025: Wondering What To Eat While Fasting? Try These Fasting-Friendly Foods

Chaitra Navratri, one of the most auspicious festivals dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, is a time for spiritual reflection, fasting, and celebration. Fasting during Navratri is considered a way to purify the body and soul, seek blessings, and focus on personal growth. However, the fasting process doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice flavour or nutrition. There are plenty of fasting-friendly foods that not only keep you energized but also help you stay healthy throughout the nine days of fasting.

Here’s a list of delicious and nutritious foods you can enjoy during Chaitra Navratri 2025:-

1. Sabudana Khichdi (Tapioca Pearl Khichdi)

Sabudana Khichdi is a classic dish commonly consumed during Navratri. Made from soaked tapioca pearls (sabudana), this dish is light yet filling and provides a great source of energy. It’s usually sautéed with ghee, peanuts, potatoes, and mild spices, making it a tasty and satisfying meal. Rich in carbohydrates, it keeps you full and energized throughout the day.

Tip: Avoid adding regular spices like cumin and use rock salt (sendha namak) to make it fasting-friendly.

2. Fruit Chaat

If you’re craving something refreshing, a fruit chaat is a great option. You can combine various fruits like pomegranate, apple, banana, papaya, and orange with a dash of lemon juice, black salt, and rock salt. This chaat is packed with vitamins and fiber, making it a healthy choice during fasting days. It's also a refreshing snack to curb any mid-day hunger pangs.

Tip: Be sure to stick to fruits that are allowed during fasting, avoiding mangoes, grapes, or other restricted items.

3. Kuttu (Buckwheat) Flour Paratha

Kuttu flour, made from buckwheat, is a great alternative to wheat flour and is commonly consumed during Navratri fasting. You can make **kuttu parathas** by mixing the flour with water, rock salt, and ghee. These parathas are rich in protein and fiber, keeping you full for a long time. You can also stuff them with mashed potatoes or paneer for added flavour and nutrition.

Tip: Pair it with a side of yogurt or cucumber raita for a balanced meal.

4. Singhara (Water Chestnut) Flour Pancakes

Another fasting-friendly flour you can use is singhara flour (water chestnut flour). Singhara flour pancakes are not only delicious but also provide much-needed energy during fasting. These pancakes are made by mixing the flour with water and a little rock salt, and they can be topped with ghee or served with a yogurt dip.

Tip: You can also add grated carrots or paneer to the pancakes for extra nutrients.

5. Lauki (Bottle Gourd) or Tinda (Apple Gourd) Sabzi

For those looking for something light yet filling, lauki sabzi (bottle gourd curry) or tinda sabzi (apple gourd curry) is a fantastic option. These vegetables are mild and easy to digest, making them perfect for fasting days. You can cook them with rock salt, ghee, and a few spices like cumin, black pepper, and coriander to add flavour without using garlic or onions (which are typically avoided during Navratri).

Tip: Pair this sabzi with kuttu or singhara rotis for a complete meal.

6. Coconut Ladoo

Satisfy your sweet tooth with coconut ladoos made from grated coconut, jaggery (instead of sugar), and ghee. These ladoos are packed with healthy fats and provide a natural energy boost. They’re easy to make and are a great way to indulge in something sweet during your fasting period without compromising your health.

Tip: You can also add a pinch of cardamom to enhance the flavour of the ladoos.

7. Sama Rice (Barnyard Millet) Pulao

Sama rice (barnyard millet) is another excellent substitute for regular rice during fasting. Sama rice is light and easy to digest, making it perfect for Navratri. You can prepare a simple **pulao** with sama rice, vegetables like carrots, peas, and potatoes, and mild spices. This dish is not only filling but also provides a good amount of fiber and energy.

Tip: Make sure to cook the pulao with ghee for extra richness and flavour.

8. Rajgira (Amaranth) Flour Laddoos

Rajgira (amaranth) flour is a nutritious grain that is commonly used during fasting. You can make rajgira laddoos by mixing the flour with jaggery and ghee. These laddoos are rich in protein, iron, and fiber, making them a great way to keep your energy levels up while fasting. They also help in keeping you full and satisfied.

Tip: Keep the portion sizes small, as these laddoos are calorie-dense.

9. Vegetable Soup

A light yet nourishing vegetable soup made with allowed vegetables such as carrots, tomatoes, bottle gourd, and spinach is an excellent choice for a fasting meal. Simply boil the vegetables and season them with rock salt and pepper for a savory, comforting dish. You can even blend it for a creamy texture.

Tip: Avoid using any root vegetables like onions, potatoes, or garlic, as they are generally not consumed during Navratri.

10. Buttermilk or Lassi

After a long day of fasting, a refreshing glass of buttermilk or lassi (yoghurt drink) is the perfect way to rehydrate and cool off. Buttermilk made from yogurt, rock salt, and a pinch of cumin powder can aid digestion and soothe the stomach. Lassi made with yogurt and flavoured with a little rose water or cardamom is another delicious option.

Tip: Opt for plain lassi or buttermilk without sugar to keep it light and healthy.

Fasting during Chaitra Navratri doesn’t mean you have to go without flavourful and nutritious food. There are plenty of fasting-friendly options that not only keep you energized but also allow you to stay true to the spiritual essence of the festival. From light and filling dishes like sabudana khichdi and kuttu paratha to sweet treats like coconut ladoos, there’s something for everyone to enjoy while fasting. So, embrace these healthy and delicious options to maintain your energy and stay focused on your spiritual journey throughout the festival!

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)