Chaitra Navratri 2026 Ashtami 2026 Day 8: Who is Maa Mahagauri? Shubh muhurat, colour, puja vidhi, mantras and aarti – All you need to know

Chaitra Navratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals, dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. In 2026, the festival began on March 19 and will end on March 27 with Ram Navami. The eighth day of Navratri, known as Durga Ashtami, will be celebrated on March 26, 2026. On this day, devotees worship Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga, and seek her blessings for peace, prosperity, and happiness.

Who is Maa Mahagauri?

Maa Mahagauri is the eighth form of Goddess Durga and is known for her pure white complexion and calm nature. She is often seen wearing white clothes, symbolising peace, purity, and serenity.

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She is believed to bless her devotees with wealth, happiness, and good health.

Maa Mahagauri holds a damru (drum) in one hand and keeps the other hand in a blessing position.

Worshipping her with a pure heart helps remove negativity and brings positivity into life.

Durga Ashtami 2026: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang,

Ashtami Tithi Begins: March 25, 2026 – 01:53 PM

Ashtami Tithi Ends: March 26, 2026 – 11:51 AM

In 2026, Durga Ashtami and Navami will be celebrated on the same day (March 26).

Colour of the Day

According to Drik Panchang, Pink colour

This colour symbolises love, compassion, kindness, and care.

Significance of Durga Ashtami

According to Drik Panchang,

Durga Ashtami holds great religious importance among devotees.

It marks the victory of Goddess Durga over evil forces like Mahishasura, Chand-Munda, Shumbh-Nishumbh, and Raktabeej.

Maa Durga is considered the mother of the universe, who creates, protects, and destroys evil.

Devotees perform Kanya Puja (Kanjak), where young girls are worshipped as forms of the Goddess.

Puja Vidhi

According to Drik Panchang, follow these simple steps to perform Durga Ashtami puja:

Wake up early and take a holy bath.

Prepare satvik food like halwa, poori, and chana.

Light a diya with desi ghee in front of the idol.

Offer flowers, tilak, and shringar items to the Goddess.

Offer bhog (prasad) to Maa Durga.

Invite nine young girls (Kanya Puja) at home.

Wash their feet, apply a tilak, and tie a sacred thread (mauli).

Serve them food and offer a coconut.

Give gifts and dakshina to the girls.

Touch their feet and seek blessings.

Donate food, clothes, or fruits to the needy.

Powerful Mantras to Chant

According to Drik Panchang

ॐ देवी महागौर्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah

ॐ सर्वमंगल मांगल्ये शिवे सर्वार्थसाधिके।

शरण्ये त्रयम्बके गौरी नारायणी नमोस्तुते।।

सर्वाबाधा विनिर्मुक्तो धन धान्यः सुतान्वितः।

मनुष्यो मत्प्रसादेन भविष्यति न संशयः॥

Chanting these mantras brings peace, protection, and prosperity.

Aarti and Celebration

On Durga Ashtami, devotees perform aarti and sing devotional songs (bhajans).

Many people organise kirtan, jagran, or hawan at home or temples.

The atmosphere becomes spiritual and full of positive energy.

Durga Ashtami, dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, is a powerful and sacred day of Chaitra Navratri. It symbolises purity, strength, and the victory of good over evil. By performing puja, chanting mantras, and following rituals with devotion, devotees seek blessings for a happy and prosperous life. Celebrate this auspicious day with faith, positivity, and devotion to make it truly meaningful.

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