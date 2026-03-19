Chaitra Navratri 2026 day 1: Who is Maa Shailputri? Shubh muhurat, colour, puja vidhi, mantras, and aarti - all you need to know
Chaitra Navratri 2026 day 1: The nine-day-long Chaitra Navratri celebrations begin today, March 19, 2026, and over the 9 days, nine forms of goddess Durga are worshipped. Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. Here is all you need to know.
- Day 1 of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga
- She symbolizes strength, purity, and spiritual awakening, and is especially worshipped by those with Chandra Dosh
- Performing her aarti and prayers on the first day sets a strong spiritual foundation for the entire Navratri festival
Trending Photos
Chaitra Navratri 2026 day 1: Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, begins today, March 19, 2026. On the first day, devotees worship Maa Shailputri, the first form of Navadurga, seeking her divine blessings for a prosperous and peaceful life.
Who Is Maa Shailputri?
Maa Shailputri, also known as the Daughter of the Himalayas, is the first manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is believed to be the reincarnation of Sati, the first consort of Lord Shiva. In her previous birth, Sati self-immolated in the fire of her father Daksha's Yagna. In her next life, she was born as Parvati, the daughter of King Himavat (Himalayas), and later became Shiva’s wife again.
Iconography of Maa Shailputri
She is depicted riding a Nandi (bull), symbolising strength and determination.
She holds a Trishul (trident) in her right hand and a lotus flower in her left hand.
Her divine presence is associated with the Muladhara Chakra (Root Chakra), representing stability and grounding.
Chaitra Navratri 2026 day 1: Colour of the day
Wear Yellow color on Thursday and enjoy your Navratri day with a sense of unparalleled optimism and joy. This is a warm color that keeps the person cheerful all day.
March 19, 2026, Thursday, Navratri color of the day - Yellow
Significance of Worshiping Maa Shailputri
Worshiping Maa Shailputri on the first day of Navratri is believed to bring mental strength, purity, and spiritual awakening. Devotees seek her blessings for courage, discipline, and the strength to overcome challenges in life. She is also regarded as the Goddess of Nature, and praying to her is believed to bless devotees with harmony, good health, and prosperity.
ALSO READ | 100+ best wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share as you pray to Maa Shailputri
Puja Samagri (Items Required for Worship)
To perform the puja of Maa Shailputri, devotees should arrange the following items:
1. Idol or picture of Maa Shailputri
2. Kalash (sacred pot) filled with water and mango leaves
3. Coconut placed on the Kalash
4. Red and yellow flowers (preferably hibiscus or marigold)
5. Fruits and sweets (especially milk-based sweets)
6. Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar)
7. Incense sticks (Agarbatti) and diya (oil lamp)
8. Roli (vermilion) and chawal (rice) for tilak
9. Red Chunari (veil) to offer to the Goddess
Maa Shailaputri's Favorite Flower
Jasmine (चमेली)
Mantras and Prayers for Maa Shailputri
Chanting mantras dedicated to Maa Shailputri can bring positive energy and divine blessings.
Shri Shailaputri Mantra
ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥
Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥
Dhyan Mantra (For Meditation)
"Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।
Vrusharudham Shuladharam Shailputrim Yashasvinim।।"
(Meaning: I bow down to Maa Shailputri, who fulfills all desires, wears a crescent moon on her forehead, rides a bull, carries a trident, and is the daughter of the mountains.)
Beej Mantra
"Om Hreem Shailputryai Namah"
(Chant this mantra 108 times to seek divine blessings.)
Navratri Aarti for Maa Shailputri
"Jai Ambe Gauri, Maiya Jai Shyama Gauri।
Tumko Nishdin Dhyavat, Hari Brahma Shivri।।"
शैलपुत्री माँ बैल असवार। करें देवता जय जय कार॥
शिव-शंकर की प्रिय भवानी। तेरी महिमा किसी ने न जानी॥
पार्वती तू उमा कहलावें। जो तुझे सुमिरे सो सुख पावें॥
रिद्धि सिद्धि प्रदान करे तू। दया करें धनवान करें तू॥
सोमवार को शिव संग प्यारी। आरती जिसने तेरी उतारी॥
उसकी सगरी आस पुजा दो। सगरे दुःख तकलीफ मिटा दो॥
घी का सुन्दर दीप जला के। गोला गरी का भोग लगा के॥
श्रद्धा भाव से मन्त्र जपायें। प्रेम सहित फिर शीश झुकायें॥
जय गिरराज किशोरी अम्बे। शिव मुख चन्द्र चकोरी अम्बे॥
मनोकामना पूर्ण कर दो। चमन सदा सुख सम्पत्ति भर दो॥
(Devotees sing this aarti in praise of the Goddess while performing the puja.)
Fasting Ritual for Day 1
Many devotees observe fasting (vrat) on the first day of Navratri:
1. Fruits, milk, and sattvic food are consumed.
2. Grains, onion, garlic, and non-vegetarian food are strictly avoided.
3. Sabudana (sago), kuttu (buckwheat), and singhara (water chestnut) flour are used for preparing fasting meals.
As we embark on this spiritual journey, let us seek her divine grace for inner peace, success, and well-being.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv