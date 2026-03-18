Chaitra Navratri 2026 day 1 wishes: 100+ best wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share as you pray to Maa Shailputri

Chaitra Navratri 2026 day 1 wishes: Mark the beginning of Chaitra Navratri by seeking blessings from Maa Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga symbolising strength, purity, and new beginnings. Share these heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes with your loved ones as you begin this sacred journey.

Heartfelt Day 1 Navratri Wishes

1. Wishing you a blessed first day of Navratri filled with positivity and peace.

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2. May Maa Shailputri bless you with strength and happiness.

3. Happy Chaitra Navratri Day 1. May your life be filled with divine grace.

4. May this auspicious day bring new beginnings and fresh energy.

5. Wishing you prosperity and success as Navratri begins.

6. May Maa Shailputri remove all obstacles from your path.

7. Sending warm wishes for a spiritually uplifting Navratri.

8. May your heart be filled with devotion and faith.

9. Happy Navratri Day 1 to you and your family.

10. May this sacred day bring peace and positivity into your life.

Devotional Messages for Maa Shailputri

11. May Maa Shailputri bless you with courage and inner strength.

12. On this holy day, may your prayers be answered with blessings.

13. Seek the divine grace of Maa Shailputri for a prosperous life.

14. Let this Navratri fill your soul with devotion and peace.

15. May the blessings of Maa Shailputri guide your every step.

16. Stay devoted and embrace the divine energy of Navratri.

17. May your faith bring you closer to success and happiness.

18. Let Maa Shailputri’s blessings light up your life.

19. May your home be filled with joy and spiritual vibes.

20. Wishing you divine protection and positivity.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 day 1: Shri Shailaputri Prarthana

वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्।

वृषारूढां शूलधरां शैलपुत्रीं यशस्विनीम्॥

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim॥

Navratri Day 1 Wishes for Family

21. Wishing my family a blessed and joyful Navratri Day 1.

22. May Maa Shailputri protect our home and loved ones.

23. Sending prayers for happiness and prosperity in our family.

24. May our bond grow stronger with divine blessings.

25. Happy Navratri Day 1 to my dear family.

26. May our home be filled with love and positivity.

27. Wishing good health and happiness to all.

28. May Maa Shailputri always guide our family.

29. Sending warm wishes to my loved ones.

30. May this Navratri bring harmony to our home.

Navratri Day 1 Wishes for Friends

31. Happy Navratri Day 1, my friend. Stay blessed always.

32. May Maa Shailputri bless you with success and happiness.

33. Wishing you joy and positivity this Navratri.

34. May your life be filled with divine blessings.

35. Cheers to new beginnings and festive vibes.

36. May all your dreams come true this Navratri.

37. Stay happy and blessed always.

38. Wishing you strength and courage.

39. May your path be guided by divine light.

40. Sending lots of love and blessings.

Short and Simple Navratri Day 1 Wishes

41. Happy Navratri Day 1. Stay blessed.

42. Wishing you happiness and peace.

43. May Maa Shailputri bless you always.

44. Stay positive and strong.

45. Sending warm festive wishes.

46. May your life be filled with joy.

47. Wishing you success and prosperity.

48. Stay blessed this Navratri.

49. May your heart be filled with devotion.

50. Happy Navratri to you and your loved ones.

Inspirational Navratri Day 1 Quotes

51. “Let the blessings of Maa Shailputri inspire strength and courage in your life.”

52. “Navratri is the beginning of a journey filled with devotion and positivity.”

53. “May your faith be stronger than your fears.”

54. “Start this Navratri with hope, faith, and positivity.”

55. “Let divine blessings guide your path to success.”

56. “Maa Shailputri teaches us strength and resilience.”

57. “Embrace the power of devotion this Navratri.”

58. “Every prayer brings you closer to peace.”

59. “Let your soul shine with faith and positivity.”

60. “Navratri is the time to awaken inner strength.”

Navratri Day 1 Wishes for WhatsApp and Status

61. Happy Navratri Day 1. May Maa Shailputri bless you.

62. Wishing you a joyful start to Navratri.

63. May your life be filled with positivity.

64. Stay blessed and happy always.

65. Sending divine blessings your way.

66. May your home be filled with joy.

67. Happy Navratri to all.

68. Wishing you peace and prosperity.

69. Stay positive and blessed.

70. May your days be filled with happiness.

Spiritual Navratri Day 1 Messages

71. May Maa Shailputri remove all negativity from your life.

72. Let this Navratri bring spiritual growth and peace.

73. May your prayers be answered with blessings.

74. Seek divine guidance and stay devoted.

75. May your soul be filled with peace and positivity.

76. Stay connected with the divine this Navratri.

77. May Maa Shailputri bless your journey.

78. Let your devotion bring happiness and success.

79. May this Navratri awaken your inner strength.

80. Stay blessed and keep the faith alive.

Final Festive Wishes for Day 1

81. May Maa Shailputri bless you with happiness and success.

82. Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Navratri Day 1.

83. Happy Navratri. Stay blessed always.

84. May your life shine with positivity.

85. Sending you warm festive wishes.

86. May your dreams come true this Navratri.

87. Wishing you love and happiness.

88. Stay strong and blessed always.

89. May your heart be filled with joy.

90. Sending divine love and peace.

91. May Maa Shailputri guide your every step.

92. Wishing you strength and courage.

93. Happy Navratri Day 1. Stay positive.

94. May your life be filled with blessings.

95. Sending you happiness and prosperity.

96. May your home be filled with joy.

97. Wishing you success and peace.

98. Stay blessed this festive season.

99. Happy Navratri to you and your family.

100. Sending you divine blessings always.