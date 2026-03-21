Chaitra Navratri 2026 day 3: Who is Maa Chandraghanta? Shubh muhurat, colour, puja vidhi, and samagri - all you need to know
Chaitra Navratri 2026 day 3: Maa Chandraghanta is the third form of Goddess Durga, and her worship on the third day of Chaitra Navratri holds immense importance. Here's the shubh muhurat, colour, puja vidhi, mantras, aarti, and more.
- Chaitra Navratri is one of the most important festivals in India, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine divine forms.
- Celebrated over nine days, each day holds special significance.
- On Day 3, devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of Goddess Durga, known for her strength, courage, and protective nature.
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Chaitra Navratri 2026 day 3: Chaitra Navratri is one of the most important festivals in India, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine divine forms. Celebrated over nine days, each day holds special significance. On Day 3, devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of Goddess Durga, known for her strength, courage, and protective nature.
Who is Maa Chandraghanta?
Maa Chandraghanta is the third incarnation of Goddess Durga. Her name comes from “Chandra” (moon) and “Ghanta” (bell), referring to the half-moon on her forehead shaped like a bell. She is often depicted riding a tiger or lion and has ten hands holding different weapons. Her form represents bravery and protection, and worshipping her is believed to bring peace, courage, and positivity into one’s life.
Shubh Muhurat for Day 3
Drik Panchang, Here are the auspicious timings for Day 3 of Chaitra Navratri 2026:
Brahma Muhurat: 04:30 AM to 05:15 AM
Pratah Sandhya: 06:15 AM to 08:30 AM
Abhijit Muhurat: 12:05 PM to 12:55 PM
Godhuli Muhurat: 06:32 PM to 06:55 PM
Rahukal: 09:00 AM to 10:30 AM
Colour of the Day
The colour for Day 3, March 20, 2026 (Friday), is Grey.
Grey symbolises calmness, balance, and emotional stability, helping devotees stay grounded and peaceful.
Significance of Maa Chandraghanta
Symbol of Strength: She is a warrior goddess who protects her devotees from evil forces.
Bravery and Fearlessness: Her powerful form inspires courage and confidence.
Peace and Positivity: Worshipping her brings mental peace and removes negativity.
Spiritual Growth: She is associated with the Manipura Chakra, linked to inner strength and emotional balance.
Divine Protection: The bell symbolises her ability to drive away negative energies.
Puja Vidhi (Worship Method)
Clean the puja area and place an idol or picture of Maa Chandraghanta
Light a diya and incense sticks
Offer flowers, fruits, sweets, and water
Place a red cloth under the idol and decorate it with fresh flowers
Chant mantras and perform aarti with devotion
Mantras to Chant
Om Chandrayan Namah
Om Chandraghantayai Namah
Devotees can chant these mantras 108 times or as per their convenience to seek the blessings of strength and protection.
Puja Samagri (Essentials)
Idol or image of Maa Chandraghanta
Red cloth and flowers (marigold, rose, hibiscus)
Incense sticks and diya
Fruits and sweets
Water and bell
Mantra book or mobile for chanting
Day 3 of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to seeking courage, strength, and inner peace through the worship of Maa Chandraghanta. By following the rituals with devotion, devotees believe they can overcome fears, remove negativity, and invite positivity and spiritual growth into their lives.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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