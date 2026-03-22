Chaitra Navratri 2026 day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Shubh muhurat, colour, puja vidhi, mantras, and aarti - all you need to know

Chaitra Navratri is a special Hindu festival celebrated for nine days, where different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. In 2026, the festival began on March 19 and will end on Ram Navami. On Day 4, devotees worship Maa Kushmanda, who is known as the creator of the universe and the source of energy and positivity.

Who is Maa Kushmanda?

According to Drik Panchang, Maa Kushmanda is the fourth form of Goddess Durga. It is believed that she created the universe with her divine smile. Her name comes from three words – “Ku” (little), “Ushma” (warmth), and “Anda” (cosmic egg), which together symbolise the beginning of creation.

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She is associated with the Sun and is believed to give energy, health, and strength. Maa Kushmanda is usually shown with eight hands holding different items like weapons, a rosary, and a pot of nectar, which represent power, knowledge, and blessings.

Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timings)

According to Drik Panchang,

Brahma Muhurat: 04:55 AM to 05:43 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:09 PM to 12:57 PM

Amrit Kaal: 06:42 PM to 08:11 PM

Colour of the Day

According to Drik Panchang, the colour for Day 4 of Navratri is Orange.

Wearing orange symbolises energy, positivity, and enthusiasm.

Puja Vidhi (Step-by-Step)

Wake up early, clean your house, and wear fresh clothes.

Place the idol or image of Maa Kushmanda and light a diya with ghee.

Offer flowers, kumkum, and a garland.

Offer items like fruits, sweets, paan, supari, and dry fruits.

Recite Durga Chalisa and Durga Saptashati.

Offer prasad such as kheer, curd, and makhana.

Perform aarti with devotion.

After the puja, break your fast with simple (sattvik) food.

Mantras to Chant

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Chanting these mantras helps in gaining strength, positivity, and blessings.

Aarti of Maa Kushmanda

कूष्माण्डा जय जग सुखदानी।

मुझ पर दया करो महारानी॥

पिङ्गला ज्वालामुखी निराली।

शाकम्बरी माँ भोली भाली॥

लाखों नाम निराले तेरे।

भक्त कई मतवाले तेरे॥

भीमा पर्वत पर है डेरा।

स्वीकारो प्रणाम ये मेरा॥

सबकी सुनती हो जगदम्बे।

सुख पहुँचाती हो माँ अम्बे॥

तेरे दर्शन का मैं प्यासा।

पूर्ण कर दो मेरी आशा॥

माँ के मन में ममता भारी।

क्यों ना सुनेगी अरज हमारी॥

तेरे दर पर किया है डेरा।

दूर करो माँ संकट मेरा॥

मेरे कारज पूरे कर दो।

मेरे तुम भण्डारे भर दो॥

तेरा दास तुझे ही ध्याये।

भक्त तेरे दर शीश झुकाये॥

Day 4 of Chaitra Navratri is all about energy, strength, and positivity. By worshipping Maa Kushmanda with full devotion, devotees believe they can bring happiness, good health, and success into their lives. Celebrate this day with faith and positivity, and seek the blessings of the goddess for a bright future.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)