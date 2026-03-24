Chaitra Navratri 2026 day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Shubh muhurat, colour, puja vidhi, mantras, and aarti - all you need to know

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Chaitra Navratri is one of the most significant and widely celebrated festivals in India, marking the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine different forms. The festival lasts for nine days and typically falls in the month of March or April, depending on the Hindu lunar calendar. Each day of the Navratri is dedicated to one form of the Goddess, and on Day 6, the focus shifts to Maa Katyayani, the sixth incarnation of Goddess Durga.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Who Is Maa Katyayani?

Maa Katyayani, worshipped on the fifth day of this Chaitra Navratri, is believed to bestow blessings for moksha and help overcome life's obstacles. Devotees fast and perform special puja rituals to seek her divine grace. According to the Vamana Purana, to destroy the demon Mahishasura, Goddess Parvati took the form of Goddess Katyayani. It was the most violent form of Goddess Parvati. In this form, Goddess Parvati is also known as the Warrior Goddess.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Goddess Katyayani rides on the magnificent lion and is depicted with four hands. Goddess Katyayani carries a lotus flower and sword in her left hands and keeps her right hands in Abhaya and Varada Mudras. According to religious texts, Goddess Parvati was born at the home of sage Katya, due to which this form of Goddess Parvati is known as Katyayani.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Shubh Muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings:

Brahma Muhurta: 04:47 AM to 05:34 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 05:11 AM to 06:21 AM

Abhijit: 12:04 PM to 12:53 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:31 PM to 03:20 PM

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:34 PM to 06:58 PM

Sayahna Sandhya: 06:35 PM to 07:46 PM

Amrit Kalam: 04:06 PM to 05:35 PM

Nishita Muhurta: 12:04 AM, Mar 25 to 12:51 AM, Mar 25

Navratri 2026 Day 6: Puja Vidhi

1. Get up early in the morning and clean the house then wear clean clothes.

2. Light a diya with desi ghee in front of the Durga Mat idol, offer vermillion, and flowers or garland.

3. They must offer meetha paan, supari, laung, elaichi, five different fruits and sweets.

4. Recite Durga Saptashti Path and Durga Chalisa.

5. Offer bhog prasad and milk products like curd and makhana kheer.

6. After offering bhog prasad, must perform Aarti.

7. Break the fast after completing all the puja rituals and eat sattvik food.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Colour of the Day

On Tuesday, wear Red color for your Navratri celebrations. Red symbolizes passion and love and is also the most preferred color of Chunri that is offered to Goddess. This color fills the person with vigour and vitality.

March 24, 2026, Tuesday, Navratri color of the day - Red

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Powerful Mantras For Maa Katyayani

ॐ देवी कात्यायन्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

चन्द्रहासोज्ज्वलकरा शार्दूलवरवाहना।

कात्यायनी शुभं दद्याद् देवी दानवघातिनी॥

Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana।

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ कात्यायनी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Aarti For Maa Katyayani

जय जय अम्बे जय कात्यायनी। जय जग माता जग की महारानी॥

बैजनाथ स्थान तुम्हारा। वहावर दाती नाम पुकारा॥

कई नाम है कई धाम है। यह स्थान भी तो सुखधाम है॥

हर मन्दिर में ज्योत तुम्हारी। कही योगेश्वरी महिमा न्यारी॥

हर जगह उत्सव होते रहते। हर मन्दिर में भगत है कहते॥

कत्यानी रक्षक काया की। ग्रन्थि काटे मोह माया की॥

झूठे मोह से छुडाने वाली। अपना नाम जपाने वाली॥

बृहस्पतिवार को पूजा करिये। ध्यान कात्यानी का धरिये॥

हर संकट को दूर करेगी। भण्डारे भरपूर करेगी॥

जो भी माँ को भक्त पुकारे। कात्यायनी सब कष्ट निवारे॥

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)