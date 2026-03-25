Chaitra Navratri 2026 day 7: Who is Maa Kalaratri? Shubh muhurat, colour, puja vidhi, mantras and aarti – All you need to know

Chaitra Navratri is a time of devotion, positivity, and spiritual growth. Each day is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, and on the seventh day, devotees worship Maa Kalaratri. Known as the fiercest form of the Goddess, Maa Kalaratri removes fear, negativity, and darkness from the lives of her devotees. Despite her intense appearance, she is believed to be kind and protective of those who worship her with a pure heart.

Who is Maa Kalaratri?

Maa Kalaratri is one of the most powerful forms of Goddess Durga. Her name signifies “the dark night” or “the end of darkness.” She is known for destroying evil forces and protecting her devotees from harm.

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She is depicted with a dark complexion, dishevelled hair, and a fearless posture. Maa Kalaratri rides a donkey and has four hands holding a sword and a thunderbolt, while the other two are in blessing and protection mudras. Her fierce form symbolises strength and the power to eliminate negativity.

Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timing)

According to Drik Panchang, Devotees should perform puja during the most auspicious time for maximum blessings:

Brahma Muhurat: Around 4:30 AM to 5:30 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: Around 11:50 AM to 12:40 PM

(Timings may slightly vary depending on your location.)

Navratri Day 7 Colour

The colour associated with Maa Kalaratri is Royal Blue.

This colour represents wisdom, richness, and it will give you protection against your enemies.

Puja Vidhi

According to Drik Panchang, you can follow these simple steps to worship Maa Kalaratri at home:

Wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes (preferably royal blue).

Clean the puja space and place Maa Kalaratri’s idol or picture.

Offer flowers (especially hibiscus), jaggery, and sweets.

Light a diya and incense sticks.

Chant her mantras with full devotion.

Perform aarti and seek blessings for protection and courage.

Maa Kalaratri Mantra

Chant this powerful mantra:

“Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah”

Regular chanting is believed to remove fear, negativity, and obstacles.

Aarti

After completing the puja, perform Maa Kalaratri aarti. Singing aarti with devotion brings peace, strength, and divine protection.

Significance of Day 7

The seventh day of Navratri signifies the destruction of evil and ignorance. Maa Kalaratri teaches us that even in the darkest times, faith and courage can guide us toward light. Her blessings help devotees overcome fear and gain inner confidence.

Maa Kalaratri’s worship on Day 7 of Chaitra Navratri is a powerful way to invite courage, protection, and positivity into life. Her fierce form reminds us that strength lies within us, and with true devotion, we can overcome any fear or challenge. Celebrate this day with faith and positivity, and seek her blessings for a fearless and peaceful life.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)